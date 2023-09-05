Chattanooga Hero Larry Taylor Presented With Medal Of Honor By President Biden

Chattanooga hero Larry Taylor was presented the Medal of Honor by President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday afternoon.

Capt. Taylor was accompanied by family and friends, as well as Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagarty, as he was honored for his heroics in Vietnam that saved the lives of four soldiers.

President Biden recited how then-Lt. Taylor flew his Cobra on a daunting rescue mission on a moonless-night as the four men were surrounded by enemy soldiers.

He was eventually able to land the Cobra and the men scrambled aboard.

The president told how then it was found that the plane was almost out of gas, so there was another landing and the men, who had been hanging onto the sides of the two-seater, then saluted and disappeared into the forest. All made it safely back.

Capt. Taylor will be honored with a parade in downtown Chattanooga on Monday.

Among those attending were four men who previously were presented the Medal of Honor.