Latest Headlines

Mayor Tim Kelly To Run For 2nd Term

  • Thursday, September 7, 2023

Mayor Tim Kelly announced Thursday that he will run for a second four-year term.

He made the announcement before a crowd of supporters at the former city community center on the Westside - an obsolete city building that he said will be repurposed to make way for new affordable housing on the Westside.

The mayor, who still has a year and a half left on his first term, said, "We've got a lot of work left to do."

Mayor Kelly's family was long in the automotive business before he made his first run for office.

Chattanooga mayors are limited to two four-year terms.

Among those in attendance was former Mayor Jon Kinsey.

“I’m seeking a second and final term so we can complete this work and see it through,” Mayor Kelly said. “We know it’s working and that a brighter future lies ahead. We are fixing the broken things, and the best is yet to come. I’m asking for your support and for you to join me so that together we can help Chattanooga realize its full potential as the best city in Tennessee and the best city in America.”

He said, "Today, job growth in Chattanooga is rising at twice the pace of the national average and the city recently notched the lowest unemployment rate in our city’s history. In fact, among the 355 largest U.S. counties, this community had the 12th fastest growing rate of job additions last year, and has set multiple records for high-growth businesses on the Inc. 5000 list.

"But that did not happen by accident. Back in 2021, city government was burdened by low pay and absenteeism, and was rife with staffing shortages, with quiet discussions about closing down fire stations and increased police response times, while homelessness grew and opportunity gaps widened.

"To combat this, we increased pay for essential workers across the board, including increases of 24 percent for police and firefighters, filling empty positions and restoring essential city services. For the first time in city history, he also added a local pay supplement for federally-funded Head Start teachers, giving Pre-K workers a raise without waiting for the federal pay scale to catch up.

"We doubled the paving budget to $40 million during his first term, repaving 160 lane miles so far, and launched the city’s first Pothole Patrol team, which led to more than 40,000 potholes and cracks being filled. Thanks to these efforts, the city’s plummeting pavement conditions began to reverse their decades-long slide and begin creeping upwards.

“I have always had a sense of urgency and an awareness of living on borrowed time, and being an elected official has not helped that. I was sworn in 872 days ago, and there are only 591 left in this term.”

He said he also stopped for the first time the flow of untreated sewage into the Tennessee River through the completion of 90 million gallons of wastewater storage, a huge milestone in the city’s yearslong attempt to fix its broken wastewater system.

He said he rolled out a plan to reduce gun violence through both intervention and prevention, tackling the root causes of crime, in addition to funding robust and smart police tactics in partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice. That effort has led to a homicide clearance rate of more than 90 percent - nearly twice the national average — which means getting violent offenders off the streets and sending a clear message to those who would do harm to their neighbors, he said.

Mayor Kelly said he "unveiled the city’s first Parks & Outdoors plan in a quarter-century, which will breathe new life into existing parks like Montague Park, as well as build much-needed new neighborhood parks within walking distance of where residents live, and double down on Chattanooga’s greatest competitive advantage - its green spaces."

He said already in his term, "the city has housed nearly 3,000 unsheltered people. The city’s housing-first strategy has earned national recognition for its effectiveness in helping reduce unsheltered homelessness in Chattanooga. The mayor also spurred the creation of more than 600 new affordable homes, and stopped nearly 300 Chattanoogans from being evicted.

"And just last month we unveiled his Affordable Housing Action Plan, which will supercharge efforts to create hundreds of new affordable homes that will give everyone a place to call home that they can afford - including firefighters, police officers, and teachers."

He said through his work "to revitalize blighted brownfields that have lain dormant and underused for decades, the city attracted $2 billion in new investment to Chattanooga, kicking off the transformation of more than 240 acres of wasteland in the heart of Chattanooga, and restoring jobs and opportunity to parts of the city that for too long have suffered from disinvestment.

“The work is working, and we can see it across those examples.

“Anyone who works with me or knows me knows that I’m rarely satisfied and that I’m always looking for a way to go faster, do better, and to think bigger. The central idea of my administration is to create lasting change by addressing root causes. It’s easier to go with a box of bandaids or a coat of paint because people see the immediate effect, even if it’s temporary – and that’s what a lot of politicians do. But that is not the approach I am taking. Unless we continue to address the structural problems, we’re not going to end up any place much different from where we started.”

Latest Headlines
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against BlueCross For Covid-19 Terminations
  • Breaking News
  • 9/7/2023
Mayor Tim Kelly To Run For 2nd Term
Mayor Tim Kelly To Run For 2nd Term
  • Breaking News
  • 9/7/2023
Stolen Vehicle Recovered And 2 Are Arrested After Pursuit On Thursday
  • Breaking News
  • 9/7/2023
Chattanoogan.com Prep Football Picks: Week #4
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/7/2023
Casada, Cothren Trial Pushed Back To March 5, 2024
  • Breaking News
  • 9/7/2023
Randy Smith SEC Picks Week Two
Randy Smith SEC Picks Week Two
  • Sports
  • 9/7/2023
Breaking News
Stolen Vehicle Recovered And 2 Are Arrested After Pursuit On Thursday
  • 9/7/2023

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies successfully utilized a PIT maneuver to end a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle near the 800 block of Barton Avenue and Russell Street on Thursday. ... more

Casada, Cothren Trial Pushed Back To March 5, 2024
  • 9/7/2023

The trial date in the case in which former House Speaker Glen Casada and aide Cade Cothren are charged with bribery and kickbacks, wire fraud and money laundering has been moved to March 5, 2024. ... more

Reckless Homicide Charge Dismissed In Drug Overdose Case; Harbison Gets Suspended Term For False Reports
Reckless Homicide Charge Dismissed In Drug Overdose Case; Harbison Gets Suspended Term For False Reports
  • 9/7/2023

A reckless homicide charge has been dismissed against a man who was charged in connection with a drug overdose death that occurred on March 28, 2018. A tampering with evidence charge was ... more

Breaking News
Calvin Donaldson Teacher Was Among Those Caught In Trafficking Sting
  • 9/7/2023
I-75 Multi-Vehicle Wreck Began With Theft At Five Below At Hamilton Place
I-75 Multi-Vehicle Wreck Began With Theft At Five Below At Hamilton Place
  • 9/7/2023
21 Fatalities Reported In Georgia Over The Labor Day Holiday Travel Period
  • 9/7/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Wants Intoxicated Man Trespassed From Her Home; Car Damaged When Trailer Hitch Ball Falls Off Truck On Highway
  • 9/7/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/7/2023
Opinion
John Andrus Was My Hero Of The Faith
John Andrus Was My Hero Of The Faith
  • 9/6/2023
Senator Blackburn: Another Year Of Growth And Challenges In The Volunteer State
Senator Blackburn: Another Year Of Growth And Challenges In The Volunteer State
  • 9/6/2023
We Want All Children To Succeed
  • 9/7/2023
Condolences To The Lopez Family
  • 9/6/2023
John Wolfe Was A Voice For The Voice-Less
John Wolfe Was A Voice For The Voice-Less
  • 9/6/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Hard To Block Vol Rushers Take Different Routes To The Ball Carrier
Dan Fleser: Hard To Block Vol Rushers Take Different Routes To The Ball Carrier
  • 9/7/2023
Vols Host Austin Peay In Home Opener Saturday
  • 9/6/2023
Randy Smith SEC Picks Week Two
Randy Smith SEC Picks Week Two
  • 9/7/2023
19th Ranked Lee Women Tie North Georgia 1-1
  • 9/7/2023
Lee Volleyball Wins 3-0 At Home Against Tuskegee University
  • 9/6/2023
Happenings
Eastdale Community Fall Festival Is Saturday
Eastdale Community Fall Festival Is Saturday
  • 9/6/2023
AVA Announces 2 New Exhibits Opening Sept. 15
AVA Announces 2 New Exhibits Opening Sept. 15
  • 9/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Smelly Signal Sewers?
  • 9/7/2023
WOW Chattanooga Concert Series Sets Sept. 15 Benefit Event
  • 9/7/2023
Battle Of The Badges Charity Softball Event Set For Sept. 9
Battle Of The Badges Charity Softball Event Set For Sept. 9
  • 9/7/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/7/2023
Wei To Present Complete Beethoven Sonatas At Lee University
Wei To Present Complete Beethoven Sonatas At Lee University
  • 9/7/2023
Fly Into Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s 100th Season With Peter Pan, The Musical
Fly Into Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s 100th Season With Peter Pan, The Musical
  • 9/6/2023
Rose To Perform Free Concert At Lee University
Rose To Perform Free Concert At Lee University
  • 9/7/2023
The Arcadian Wild Comes To Songbirds Sept. 29
  • 9/6/2023
Opinion
John Andrus Was My Hero Of The Faith
John Andrus Was My Hero Of The Faith
  • 9/6/2023
Senator Blackburn: Another Year Of Growth And Challenges In The Volunteer State
Senator Blackburn: Another Year Of Growth And Challenges In The Volunteer State
  • 9/6/2023
We Want All Children To Succeed
  • 9/7/2023
Dining
3rd Generation Takes Over Operation Of Merv's; Beer License Approved
  • 9/7/2023
Five Star Food Service Expands Territory With Acquisition Of Southern Vending
  • 9/4/2023
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Business
Whitfield County GOP Expanding Hispanic Outreach
  • 9/7/2023
HHM CPAS Announces Manager And Additional New Hires
HHM CPAS Announces Manager And Additional New Hires
  • 9/7/2023
Person Upset Over 20-Cent Charge For Ice - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/7/2023
Real Estate
Apartment Complex On Bork Memorial Drive Sells For Over $79 Million
  • 9/7/2023
Best Western Royal Inn In Lookout Valley Sells For $2,750,000
  • 9/7/2023
City Announces New Round Of Affordable Housing Resource Fairs
  • 9/6/2023
Student Scene
36th Annual Kids 1st Coupon Book Sale Begins Friday
36th Annual Kids 1st Coupon Book Sale Begins Friday
  • 9/7/2023
UTC To Host Meacham Writers' Workshop Sept. 21-23
UTC To Host Meacham Writers' Workshop Sept. 21-23
  • 9/7/2023
Lee Welcomes New Faculty To Campus
Lee Welcomes New Faculty To Campus
  • 9/7/2023
Living Well
Parkridge Buys Property For Over $36 Million On Jenkins Road For Surgery Center
  • 9/7/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation, Dalton State College Announce Clinical And Social Work Scholarship Partnership
Morning Pointe Foundation, Dalton State College Announce Clinical And Social Work Scholarship Partnership
  • 9/6/2023
Amith Reddy, MD, Joins CHI Memorial Vascular Surgery Specialists
Amith Reddy, MD, Joins CHI Memorial Vascular Surgery Specialists
  • 9/6/2023
Memories
Charles Hubbard, Lincoln Expert, Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Monday
  • 9/7/2023
Meet Authors David Powell, Perry Short And Robert Carter At Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park
  • 9/7/2023
Curtis Coulter: How Did Sale Creek And Coulterville Get Their Names?
  • 9/5/2023
Outdoors
Over 200 Acres Conserved Along Whites Creek In East Tennessee
Over 200 Acres Conserved Along Whites Creek In East Tennessee
  • 9/7/2023
TDEC Lifts Water Contact Advisory For Citico Creek
  • 9/7/2023
TWRA Reports No Boating Related Fatalities Over Labor Day Weekend
  • 9/7/2023
Travel
Stop Making Sense And Barbie Coming To The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater
Stop Making Sense And Barbie Coming To The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater
  • 9/6/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 37: Thanksgiving
  • 9/5/2023
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Discovering God In Times Of Testing
Bob Tamasy: Discovering God In Times Of Testing
  • 9/7/2023
SCWN To Televise Annual "9/11: A Day Of Remembrance" Sept. 10-11
  • 9/6/2023
"It's A Scary World Today" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 9/6/2023
Obituaries
Brian A. Drake
Brian A. Drake
  • 9/7/2023
Juanita Lavinia Loundmonclay
Juanita Lavinia Loundmonclay
  • 9/7/2023
Margaret “Lorraine” Fisher Duran
Margaret “Lorraine” Fisher Duran
  • 9/7/2023
Area Obituaries
Cox, Dr. John M. (Cleveland)
Cox, Dr. John M. (Cleveland)
  • 9/6/2023
Chambers, Helen Coleman (Athens)
Chambers, Helen Coleman (Athens)
  • 9/6/2023
Stansel, Annette (Cleveland)
Stansel, Annette (Cleveland)
  • 9/6/2023