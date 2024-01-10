Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUSTIN, ALEXIS DANIELLE 
3804 ARROR ROCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BAUTISTA, MAURLENE 
4323 OHLS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BROADNAX, EVERETT JAMES 
7518 PONNDWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BURNS, PATRICIA ANN 
905 CLIFFTEN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASLIN, DARIOUS LEBRON 
2011 LAURA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

COLE, SAMUEL IAN 
HOMELESS FORSYTH, 30040 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

CUMMINGS, MICHAEL JEROME 
2837 OZARK RD.

CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVENPORT, JACOB MONTGOMERY 
7110 SYLAR ROAD OOLTEWAH, 373630000 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

FINKEL, KENZIE LANAE 
6436 NEW HARMONY RD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GAULDIN, DENECIA MARQUITA 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GOODE, JAMES EDWARD 
2009 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062422 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GRAVES, SAMARA A 
930 DOUGLAS ST, APT. 522 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARWOOD, SHANNON KAY 
HOMELESS , 37340 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JACKSON, GEVON 
2011 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

JACKSON, KELVIN 
927 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033204 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JAMES, KING ALLAH 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062505 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM

JARRETT, STEVEN DALE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

KNABLE, LINDSAY ELIZABETH 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LACY, ALIVIA G 
336 JOHN GREER RD MEDON, 38356 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LYON, TRISHA M 
4919 ANGELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

MILLER, ZACKARY TYLER 
507 MARLOW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT CRIMINAL SIMULATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT PROPERTY

MIRANDA, NILDA NOHEMI 
1705 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MOSLEY, DARIUS DARRELL 
7490 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163555 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING 
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERRY, LINDA SUE 
2601 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062537 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSEY, BRITTANY ANN 
178 HAIR ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POTTS, TRINA L 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAMIREZ SANTIZO, EMILIO 
937 DOCTOR APT 803 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

RAMOS CHUN, ENMA VERTILLA 
42 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAY, GORDON 
1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063046 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SCARBROUGH, RACHAEL DIANNE 
6408 FAIRS DRIVE HARRISON, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SMITH, JADA SHYAN 
437 HURTT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307073232 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STAMPER, CODY DEWAUN 
2513 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

STOCKMAN, BROOKE ANN 
2 BRAGG CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

THOMPSON, RICKY SCOTT 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WATSON, IYSIS 
1007 CRUTCHFIELD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, JENNIFER BENNAI 
1362 PASSENGER ST APT 1010 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:
AARON, ANTHONY DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ANDERSON, MICHELLE ANTOINETTE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/01/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
AUSTIN, ALEXIS DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/23/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/25/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BROADNAX, EVERETT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/10/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BURNS, PATRICIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/14/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASLIN, DARIOUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/15/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
COLE, SAMUEL IAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/12/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
CUMMINGS, MICHAEL JEROME
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/24/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVENPORT, JACOB MONTGOMERY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/27/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
FINKEL, KENZIE LANAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/06/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GAULDIN, DENECIA MARQUITA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GOODE, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/01/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GRAVES, SAMARA A
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/01/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARWOOD, SHANNON KAY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/13/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JACKSON, GEVON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/23/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
JACKSON, KELVIN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/19/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JAMES, KING ALLAH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/31/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
JARRETT, STEVEN DALE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
KNABLE, LINDSAY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LACY, ALIVIA G
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/28/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LYON, TRISHA M
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/14/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
MILLER, ZACKARY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/27/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT PROPERTY
MIRANDA, NILDA NOHEMI
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MOSLEY, DARIUS DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/16/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PERRY, LINDA SUE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/08/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSEY, BRITTANY ANN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POTTS, TRINA L
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAMIREZ SANTIZO, EMILIO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/31/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RAY, GORDON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ROSSER, KRISTEN SARA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/22/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
SCARBROUGH, RACHAEL DIANNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/06/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SMITH, JADA SHYAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STAMPER, CODY DEWAUN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
STOCKMAN, BROOKE ANN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/23/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/09/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLIAMS, JENNIFER BENNAI
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/14/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WISSEHR, DAVID MARK
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/15/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION





