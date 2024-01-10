Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AARON, ANTHONY DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
|ANDERSON, MICHELLE ANTOINETTE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/01/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
|AUSTIN, ALEXIS DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/23/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
|BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/25/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
|BROADNAX, EVERETT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/10/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
|BURNS, PATRICIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/14/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|CASLIN, DARIOUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/15/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|COLE, SAMUEL IAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/12/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|CUMMINGS, MICHAEL JEROME
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/24/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|DAVENPORT, JACOB MONTGOMERY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/27/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
|FINKEL, KENZIE LANAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/06/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|GAULDIN, DENECIA MARQUITA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
|GOODE, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/01/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
|GRAVES, SAMARA A
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/01/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|HARWOOD, SHANNON KAY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/13/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|JACKSON, GEVON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/23/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|JACKSON, KELVIN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/19/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
|JAMES, KING ALLAH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/31/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
|JARRETT, STEVEN DALE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
|KNABLE, LINDSAY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
|LACY, ALIVIA G
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/28/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
|LYON, TRISHA M
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/14/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
|MILLER, ZACKARY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/27/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT PROPERTY
|MIRANDA, NILDA NOHEMI
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|MOSLEY, DARIUS DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/16/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
|PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|PERRY, LINDA SUE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/08/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
|POSEY, BRITTANY ANN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|POTTS, TRINA L
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
|RAMIREZ SANTIZO, EMILIO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/31/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|RAY, GORDON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|ROSSER, KRISTEN SARA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/22/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
|SCARBROUGH, RACHAEL DIANNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/06/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|SMITH, JADA SHYAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|STAMPER, CODY DEWAUN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
|STOCKMAN, BROOKE ANN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/23/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
|TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/09/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|WILLIAMS, JENNIFER BENNAI
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/14/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
|WISSEHR, DAVID MARK
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/15/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024
Charge(s):
