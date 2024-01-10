Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUSTIN, ALEXIS DANIELLE

3804 ARROR ROCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BAUTISTA, MAURLENE

4323 OHLS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BROADNAX, EVERETT JAMES

7518 PONNDWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BURNS, PATRICIA ANN

905 CLIFFTEN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CASLIN, DARIOUS LEBRON

2011 LAURA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



COLE, SAMUEL IAN

HOMELESS FORSYTH, 30040

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



CUMMINGS, MICHAEL JEROME

2837 OZARK RD.

Here are the mug shots:

AARON, ANTHONY DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/07/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ANDERSON, MICHELLE ANTOINETTE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/01/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT AUSTIN, ALEXIS DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/23/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/25/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BROADNAX, EVERETT JAMES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/10/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BURNS, PATRICIA ANN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/14/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASLIN, DARIOUS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/15/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY COLE, SAMUEL IAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/12/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE CUMMINGS, MICHAEL JEROME

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 04/24/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DAVENPORT, JACOB MONTGOMERY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/27/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)

FINKEL, KENZIE LANAE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/06/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GAULDIN, DENECIA MARQUITA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GOODE, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/01/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GRAVES, SAMARA A

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/01/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARWOOD, SHANNON KAY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/13/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JACKSON, GEVON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/23/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY JACKSON, KELVIN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 03/19/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JAMES, KING ALLAH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/31/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM JARRETT, STEVEN DALE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/05/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT KNABLE, LINDSAY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LACY, ALIVIA G

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/28/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LYON, TRISHA M

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/14/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT MILLER, ZACKARY TYLER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/27/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT CRIMINAL SIMULATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT PROPERTY MIRANDA, NILDA NOHEMI

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/18/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE MOSLEY, DARIUS DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/16/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/12/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERRY, LINDA SUE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 03/08/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY POSEY, BRITTANY ANN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/21/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) POTTS, TRINA L

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/22/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RAMIREZ SANTIZO, EMILIO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/31/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

RAY, GORDON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/17/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ROSSER, KRISTEN SARA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/22/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY SCARBROUGH, RACHAEL DIANNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/06/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT SMITH, JADA SHYAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/30/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA STAMPER, CODY DEWAUN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING STOCKMAN, BROOKE ANN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/23/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDER

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/09/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WILLIAMS, JENNIFER BENNAI

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/14/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WISSEHR, DAVID MARK

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/15/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

