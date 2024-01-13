Chattanooga Under Winter Storm Watch For Monday, Tuesday; 9 Degree Weather Set Tuesday Night

Chattanooga is under a winter storm watch for Monday and Tuesday with 1-2 inches of snow expected.
The prediction is for up to five inches of snow in some areas of East Tennessee.
There is a further chance for snow in Chattanooga on Thursday into Friday.
Bitter temps are expected on Tuesday night - as low as nine degrees.
Here is the latest forecast:
Sunday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 40.
West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
M.L.King Day
Snow likely before 4pm, then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain between 4pm and 5pm, then snow likely after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Monday Night
A chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a chance of snow between 8pm and 4am, then a chance of rain and snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 33.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 29.