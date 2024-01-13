Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Under Winter Storm Watch For Monday, Tuesday; 9 Degree Weather Set Tuesday Night

  • Saturday, January 13, 2024

Chattanooga is under a winter storm watch for Monday and Tuesday with 1-2 inches of snow expected.

The prediction is for up to five inches of snow in some areas of East Tennessee.

There is a further chance for snow in Chattanooga on Thursday into Friday.

Bitter temps are expected on Tuesday night - as low as nine degrees.

Here is the latest forecast:
Sunday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 40.
West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
M.L.King Day
Snow likely before 4pm, then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain between 4pm and 5pm, then snow likely after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Monday Night
A chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a chance of snow between 8pm and 4am, then a chance of rain and snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 33.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 29.
Police Blotter: Pizza Delivery Woman Escapes Men On Water Street; Lawnmower Found In Middle Of Broad Street
  • 1/14/2024

An officer met with a woman at Papa Johns on Water Street. She said she was delivering a pizza in the area of Water Street but could not locate the correct address. While in the area she attempted ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Someone Came In Her Apartment And Cut Her Blouse; Possible Thief Has Text Proof He Was Allowed To Take Items
  • 1/13/2024

A woman on W. Martin Luther King Boulevard called police and said she believed someone was coming into her apartment while she was gone and going through her belongings. She said she found a ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/13/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABHULIMEN, DAVID U 7301 E BRAINERD RD APT E16 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff ALTERING, ... more

