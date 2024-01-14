Snow Closes City, County Offices, UTC, Chattanooga State, GNTC; Other Closures Set; Outlying Areas To The North Get Up To 5 Inches

UTC, Chattanooga State, Georgia Northwest Technical College and multiple other schools and government offices are closing Tuesday due to the severe weather.

Downtown Chattanooga began to get snow around 9 a.m. and it turned to sleet in the early afternoon.

Some areas north of town reported as much as five inches of snow, including Sale Creek and Walden's Ridge.

Hamilton County Schools will be closed on Tuesday due to hazardous road conditions. SACC will be closed. All school activities are cancelled. Twelve-month employees will work remotely.

Due to the anticipation of severe weather, all campuses of Georgia Northwestern Technical College will be closed on Tuesday. All classes, activities and events are canceled.

Cleveland City Schools and offices will be closed Tuesday due to the road conditions stemming from snowfall and freezing temperatures. Additionally, all after-school care and activities are canceled.

Cleveland School officials said, "We will continue to monitor weather conditions closely for Wednesday morning. Please stay tuned for updates. Thank you for your ongoing support as we work to ensure the safety of our students and staff."

Other school closings for Tuesday include Hamilton County, Chattanooga Christian School. Baylor School, Boyd Buchanan, OLPH and Calvary Christian.

Some schools are closed through Wednesday, including Grace Baptist Academy, Marion County, Meigs County, Dayton City Schools, Rhea County Schools, Polk County and Sequatchie County.

Hamilton County General Government will be closed Tuesday due to inclement winter weather.

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry said both the Circuit Court Clerk's office at the old Courthouse and the civil division of General Sessions Court would be closed on Tuesday.

General Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes said the Hamilton County General Sessions Court - Criminal and Civil - and Clerks' Offices are closed on Tuesday.

Chattanooga City Court and the Chattanooga City Court Clerk's Office will be closed on Tuesday.

Due to inclement weather, city of Chattanooga facilities will be closed on Tuesday. Essential employees will report as usual.

The Chattanooga City Council business meeting (3:30 p.m.) on Tuesday has been cancelled. All agenda items will be moved to the Jan. 23 agenda.

The Courthouse and all Bradley County Government offices will be closed on Tuesday due to the winter storm. The Bradley County Commission meeting scheduled for noon on Tuesday is also cancelled.

The Chattanooga Housing Authority is closed Tuesday.





Due to icy roads and temperatures expected to plunge into the teens Tuesday these closures/cancellations have been made for Tuesday in Catoosa County:

- Catoosa County Juvenile Court

- Catoosa County Health Department delayed opening until 10:00am

- Catoosa County Transit

- Catoosa County Senior Center

- Catoosa County Meals on Wheels

- Board of Assessors meeting (tentatively rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 30)

Catoosa County Government Administrative Offices (including Board of Commissioners, Tax Commissioner, and Assessors Office) will be delayed opening until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

-Walker County Transit will be closed. -Walker County Government offices will open at 10 a.m. -Walker County Landfill will open at 10 a.m.

-The Walker County Civic Center will be open as a warming shelter from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you need a place to get out of the cold prior to the Civic Center opening, please call 911 for help with accommodations.

McLemore on Lookout Mountain is closed on Tuesday.

All SimplyBank locations will be closed Tuesday.



