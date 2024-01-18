Latest Headlines

School Board Approves $3,000 Travel Allotments For Board Members In 7-3 Vote

  • Thursday, January 18, 2024

The County School Board on Thursday night approved $3,000 travel allotments for board members in a 7-3 vote.

The new policy includes the ability for a board member to let another board member have a portion of their total amount.

In favor were Karitsa Mosley Jones, Tiffanie Robinson, Joe Smith, Jill Black, Marco Perez, Ben Connor and Gary Kuehn. Opposed were Rhonda Thurman, Larry Grohn and Joe Wingate. Absent was Faye Robinson.

Supt. Justin Robertson urged approval, saying the $33,000 total was just $11,000 above this year's $20,000 total.

He said it was important for board members to keep up with the latest school topics and updates. He said one section of the policy requires a board member who travels to brief fellow board members on items learned.

The superintendent said attending just the state School Board Association meeting is $1,700.

Mr. Perez said the total was just .0005 percent of the overall $600 million budget. Mr. Grohn said the amount was actually .0006 percent.

Ms. Thurman called for a vote on the policy, saying, "I don't feel like it's necessary."

Mr. Wingate said, "I'm against the whole policy."

 

 

With Only 5 Members Present, Beer Board Fails To Find Exile Off Main A Disorderly Place
School Board Takes Money, But Upset About Way Funds For Howard, Brainerd Fields Arrived
With just five Beer Board members present, a motion to declare a bar just off Main Street as a disorderly place failed on Thursday morning. Two charges of operating a disorderly place brought

County School board members on Thursday agreed to accept $1,050,000 from the county despite strong criticism of the way the money was diverted from two non-profits. The County Commission on

The County School Board on Thursday night approved $3,000 travel allotments for board members in a 7-3 vote. The new policy includes the ability for a board member to let another board member

  • 1/17/2024
