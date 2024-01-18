School Board Approves $3,000 Travel Allotments For Board Members In 7-3 Vote

The County School Board on Thursday night approved $3,000 travel allotments for board members in a 7-3 vote.

The new policy includes the ability for a board member to let another board member have a portion of their total amount.

In favor were Karitsa Mosley Jones, Tiffanie Robinson, Joe Smith, Jill Black, Marco Perez, Ben Connor and Gary Kuehn. Opposed were Rhonda Thurman, Larry Grohn and Joe Wingate. Absent was Faye Robinson.

Supt. Justin Robertson urged approval, saying the $33,000 total was just $11,000 above this year's $20,000 total.

He said it was important for board members to keep up with the latest school topics and updates. He said one section of the policy requires a board member who travels to brief fellow board members on items learned.

The superintendent said attending just the state School Board Association meeting is $1,700.

Mr. Perez said the total was just .0005 percent of the overall $600 million budget. Mr. Grohn said the amount was actually .0006 percent.

Ms. Thurman called for a vote on the policy, saying, "I don't feel like it's necessary."

Mr. Wingate said, "I'm against the whole policy."