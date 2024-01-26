Over 150 Workers File Suit Over Mercury Exposure In Charleston

In a landmark legal action, the Joey James Law Firm, in collaboration with Jimmy Rogers of Summers, Rufolo, and Rogers firm, has filed a lawsuit against the Olin Corporation and others. In a more than 200-page complaint, the lawsuit alleges that the Olin Corporation knowingly exposed workers and family members of workers in Charleston to hazardous levels of mercury, posing severe health risks and brain damage.

Over 150 plaintiffs are currently filed with more to come. Lawyers for the plaintiffs anticipate over 200 plaintiffs in the case. The legal action stems from an investigation that revealed alleged "evidence of Olin Corporation's negligence in maintaining safe working conditions. Workers at the Charleston facility have been subjected to dangerous levels of mercury, a toxic substance known to have detrimental effects on the nervous system and can lead to severe health complications," said officials.

Joey James, lead attorney at Joey James Law Firm, expressed concern over the wellbeing of the affected workers and their families. "Our priority is to seek justice for those who have been exposed to unsafe working conditions. The health and safety of employees should be paramount, and we will pursue accountability for any company that fails to uphold adequate safety standards."

The lawsuit seeks compensation, appropriate medical treatment, medical expenses, and punitive damages for the affected workers and their families. It aims to bring attention to the issue of workplace safety and corporate accountability.

For further information, visit www.TennesseeMercury.com.