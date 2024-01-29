Police Blotter: Pedestrian Reportedly Hit By Car Disappears; Woman Asked To Leave Back Porch Returns For Second Nap

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a car on Sequoia Drive. Police later arrived and did not locate a patient. Dispatch contacted the complainant and they said they did not want to see the police and wanted to forget the incident occurred.



* * *

A man on Shawnee Trail called in reporting that someone was partying behind his house. However, when he went back to check on it he was unable to find anything.



* * *



Officers were called to check on the well-being of someone found sleeping inside the building of the CO-OP on Cherry Street. Officers have previously been given orders to arrest any persons sleeping in or around Coopers Alley, which is owned by the CO-OP. Officers arrived on scene and were notified by a bystander that the man was possibly the cleaner for the building. Officers made contact with the man, who said he stays there. Officers then asked him if he worked there to which he said he did not. He was then detained.



* * *



A woman called from East Main Street saying that she ran out of gas. After officers helped her get to the gas station she revealed that she had no funds to purchase gas. She then requested that they take her to the women's shelter, which they did.



* * *

Police responded to a call on Hamilton Avenue to check someone's well-being. Upon arrival, police could not get anyone to answer the front door. Police checked the rear door and it was secure. Police were able to look through a rear bedroom window and noticed a woman lying on the floor. Police knocked on the window to announce their presence and got no response. Police continued to knock on the window. She got off the floor, walked out the bedroom and closed the door. Police asked her if she needed any help and she replied, no.



* * *

Officers were called to stand by while a woman delivered a Notice to Vacate to her tenant on Barbara Court. The resident answered the door stating, "I'm in a meeting", received the notice and closed the door.

* * *



A man requested police presence as he was dropping off eviction paperwork to his tenant. She did not answer the door and he left the paperwork in the door frame.

* * *

Officers responded to a suspicious person on Alabama Avenue. Police arrived on scene and located a woman sleeping on a couch on the back porch of a house. Police asked her to leave per the request of the house owner. She left the area. After officers departed, she returned and tried to sleep on the couch again. Officers returned and informed her that she would be trespassed if she did so again.