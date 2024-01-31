Leisure Lady Casino Ship To Be Part Of Bend Development

Southeast real estate development group Urban Story Ventures announced that the former "Leisure Lady" casino ship will have a new home at The Bend.

Brad Shumpert, executive vice president of Urban Story Ventures, said, "If you've been on the Riverwalk or have driven across Veterans Memorial Bridge in downtown Chattanooga, you have likely seen the giant ship, which has seen better days. The core of our business focuses on next chapters in commercial real estate, and we see great potential and exciting possibilities ahead for Leisure Lady."

The ship, docked for years on the Tennessee River in the Battery Place Neighborhood in downtown Chattanooga, has been transported to the Bend by experts at Serodino, Inc., a leader in the marine and construction industries.

The Bend is a 120-acre adaptive reuse project on Chattanooga's last developable piece of downtown riverfront, spanning over 3,000 linear feet. Urban Story Ventures has spent years gathering community input for the Bend's future and to that end, has opened up an informal survey for feedback on the future of the "Leisure Lady."