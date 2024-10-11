Latest Headlines

Residents Displaced After Duplex Fire In Hixson Friday Afternoon

  • Friday, October 11, 2024

Several Hixson residents are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross following a duplex fire Friday afternoon.

Chattanooga Fire Department Green Shift companies were dispatched at At 2:25 p.m. to the 5600 block of Moody Sawyer Road after 911 received reports that a house was on fire. Engine 22 advised that smoke was visible from Highway 153 and confirmed that there was a working structure fire when they got on the scene. Shortly thereafter, the fire broke through the roof.

While establishing a water supply from the nearest hydrant, Squad 19 used their master stream to dump tank water on the fire to stop its progress. Then crews went inside to knock down the rest of the flames.

All occupants were out of the duplex. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two injured people were treated on the scene.

Engine 22, Squad 19, Engine 16, Engine 11, Battalion 3, Battalion 1, CPD, HCEMS and EPB responded.

The Red Cross is aiding displaced residents on both sides of the duplex, along with their pets.

Latest Headlines
Residents Displaced After Duplex Fire In Hixson Friday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 10/11/2024
TDOT Awards 1st Progressive Design-Build Contract Accelerating Hurricane Helene Recovery
  • Breaking News
  • 10/11/2024
Divided School Board Authorizes Busing 18-Year-Old Students To The Polls To Vote
  • Breaking News
  • 10/11/2024
2 Arrested And Drugs And Cash Seized In Ooltewah
2 Arrested And Drugs And Cash Seized In Ooltewah
  • Breaking News
  • 10/11/2024
PHOTOS: Vols Gearing Up For Basketball Campaign
  • Sports
  • 10/11/2024
Woman Charged With Murdering Sister, Then Trying To Pin Blame On Husband's Pregnant Girlfriend
Woman Charged With Murdering Sister, Then Trying To Pin Blame On Husband's Pregnant Girlfriend
  • Breaking News
  • 10/11/2024
Breaking News
Residents Displaced After Duplex Fire In Hixson Friday Afternoon
  • 10/11/2024

Several Hixson residents are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross following a duplex fire Friday afternoon. Chattanooga Fire Department Green Shift companies were dispatched at ... more

TDOT Awards 1st Progressive Design-Build Contract Accelerating Hurricane Helene Recovery
  • 10/11/2024

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has awarded the state's inaugural Progressive Design-Build (PDB) contract to expedite the reconstruction of two bridges destroyed by Hurricane Helene. ... more

2 Arrested And Drugs And Cash Seized In Ooltewah
2 Arrested And Drugs And Cash Seized In Ooltewah
  • 10/11/2024

Two people were arrested on Wednesday when d etectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit, assisted by members of the HCSO SWAT Team, executed ... more

Breaking News
Walker County Firefighter, 23, Dies In Alabama Motorcycle Crash
Walker County Firefighter, 23, Dies In Alabama Motorcycle Crash
  • 10/11/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/11/2024
Man Who Chased Down Suspect After Robbery And Was Shot Is Now Partially Blind
Man Who Chased Down Suspect After Robbery And Was Shot Is Now Partially Blind
  • 10/10/2024
Sheriff's Office Investigating Death On Thrush Hollow Lane; Suspect Detained
  • 10/10/2024
Former Jasper Police Officer Charged With DUI And Possession Of Handgun While Intoxicated
  • 10/10/2024
Opinion
What Local And State Candidates Can And Cannot Actually Do
  • 10/11/2024
This Is Not The Democratic Party Of The Working Man - And Response
  • 10/11/2024
Tactics By Developers Leaves Walden Divided
  • 10/11/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 10/11/2024
A Safety Audit For Snow Hill Road Is A Waste Of Taxpayer Money
  • 10/10/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Davis Helping His Devastated Home Area
Dan Fleser: Vols Davis Helping His Devastated Home Area
  • 10/9/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 7
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 7
  • 10/10/2024
Football Mocs Prepare For Trip To Furman Saturday
  • 10/9/2024
Chattanooga Volleyball Earns 3-0 Shutout Over Alabama A&M
  • 10/9/2024
Chattanooga To Welcome NCAA Division II Softball Finals For 4 Straight Years
  • 10/7/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About McDonald Farm And Trees
  • 10/11/2024
Profiles Of Valor: He Saved Our Lives
  • 10/11/2024
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Causes Go On Forever
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Causes Go On Forever
  • 10/10/2024
In-Town Gallery Hosts "Earth, Wax And Fire" A Demonstration Of Encaustic Oct. 19
In-Town Gallery Hosts "Earth, Wax And Fire" A Demonstration Of Encaustic Oct. 19
  • 10/11/2024
Upcoming Special Event Related Road Closures Announced
  • 10/11/2024
Entertainment
Cohutta Song Fest Set For Oct. 18-19
Cohutta Song Fest Set For Oct. 18-19
  • 10/11/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 10/11/2024
Actor/Entertainer Randall Franks Releases New Music Video And Single
Actor/Entertainer Randall Franks Releases New Music Video And Single
  • 10/11/2024
KZ106, The Barn Nursery, And The Barrelhouse Ballroom Host Hurricane Relief Concert To Benefit Wings of Hope
  • 10/11/2024
2 Local Students Among Belmont Students To Perform "Christmas At Belmont: Live From Nashville"
  • 10/10/2024
Opinion
What Local And State Candidates Can And Cannot Actually Do
  • 10/11/2024
This Is Not The Democratic Party Of The Working Man - And Response
  • 10/11/2024
Tactics By Developers Leaves Walden Divided
  • 10/11/2024
Dining
Local Couple To Open 1st Chattanooga Eggs Up Grill In Cleveland
  • 10/9/2024
Chef Daniel Lindley To Open 2nd American Restaurant On Cowart Street
  • 10/9/2024
Cleveland Zaxbys To Host Grand Reopening Set For Oct. 16
  • 10/8/2024
Business
Ocoee Food City Set To Open Oct. 16
  • 10/11/2024
CBL Properties Announces Block Share Repurchase
  • 10/10/2024
$52 Million Multistate Settlement Reached With Marriott For Data Breach Of Starwood Guest Reservation Database
  • 10/9/2024
Real Estate
Tinker Ma, LLC And Artech Design Group Join Forces To Expand Services
Tinker Ma, LLC And Artech Design Group Join Forces To Expand Services
  • 10/11/2024
Kadi Brown: Realtor Relief Recovery Efforts
  • 10/10/2024
The Raines Group Promotes Tony Brock To VP Of Leasing
The Raines Group Promotes Tony Brock To VP Of Leasing
  • 10/10/2024
Student Scene
Southern Adventist University Raises Funds For First-Generation College Students At Annual Gala
Southern Adventist University Raises Funds For First-Generation College Students At Annual Gala
  • 10/11/2024
Student-Created Exhibit From 2024 “Supreme Court And My Hometown” Chattanooga Summer Civics Camp Opens Oct. 24
  • 10/11/2024
UTC Crime Log
  • 10/11/2024
Living Well
Partnership For Families, Children And Adults Maintains COA Accreditation
Partnership For Families, Children And Adults Maintains COA Accreditation
  • 10/11/2024
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Invites Community To Trunk-Or-Treat Oct. 18
Morning Pointe Of Hixson Invites Community To Trunk-Or-Treat Oct. 18
  • 10/11/2024
Erlanger Announces New CEO For Erlanger East And Erlanger North Hospital
Erlanger Announces New CEO For Erlanger East And Erlanger North Hospital
  • 10/10/2024
Memories
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Visiting Red Clay State Historic Park On Indigenous Peoples Day
  • 10/11/2024
"Records Of Removal" New Exhibition Offers Glimpse Into The Trail Of Tears Experience
"Records Of Removal" New Exhibition Offers Glimpse Into The Trail Of Tears Experience
  • 10/9/2024
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
  • 10/7/2024
Outdoors
Whitfield County Parks And Recreation To Host 2024 USAS OCT National Championship
Whitfield County Parks And Recreation To Host 2024 USAS OCT National Championship
  • 10/10/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Hermits
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Hermits
  • 10/10/2024
Funding Lining Up For Large Inclusive Playground At Jack Benson Heritage Park
  • 10/9/2024
Travel
Virginia's Blue Ridge Parkway Reopens On Friday
  • 10/11/2024
Nantahala Outddoor Center Returns To Full Operation
  • 10/11/2024
Tweetsie Railroad To Remain Closed For Fall Season As Community Focuses On Hurricane Helene Recovery
  • 10/11/2024
Church
Lee University To Hold Missions Week
  • 10/11/2024
Bob Tamasy: Spending Time With My Father
Bob Tamasy: Spending Time With My Father
  • 10/10/2024
Hope House's Free Halloween Event At Camp Jordan Set For Oct. 27
  • 10/10/2024
Obituaries
Nancy Emily Williams
  • 10/11/2024
Kenneth "Kenny" Edward Dixon
Kenneth "Kenny" Edward Dixon
  • 10/11/2024
Rachel Suzanne Ford
  • 10/11/2024