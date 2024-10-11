Residents Displaced After Duplex Fire In Hixson Friday Afternoon

Previous Next

Several Hixson residents are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross following a duplex fire Friday afternoon.

Chattanooga Fire Department Green Shift companies were dispatched at At 2:25 p.m. to the 5600 block of Moody Sawyer Road after 911 received reports that a house was on fire. Engine 22 advised that smoke was visible from Highway 153 and confirmed that there was a working structure fire when they got on the scene. Shortly thereafter, the fire broke through the roof.

While establishing a water supply from the nearest hydrant, Squad 19 used their master stream to dump tank water on the fire to stop its progress. Then crews went inside to knock down the rest of the flames.

All occupants were out of the duplex. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two injured people were treated on the scene.

Engine 22, Squad 19, Engine 16, Engine 11, Battalion 3, Battalion 1, CPD, HCEMS and EPB responded.

The Red Cross is aiding displaced residents on both sides of the duplex, along with their pets.