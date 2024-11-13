Multiple Fights Break Out At Girls Middle School Basketball Game; Game Canceled

Multiple fights broke out at a girls middle school basketball game on Wednesday night, and the game had to be canceled.

The Sheriff's Office said the School Resource Deputy assigned to Hixson Middle School was working a girl’s home basketball game against Soddy Daisy Middle School when several fights broke out among players and attendees.

The fights originated in the gymnasium causing the game to be canceled. As players and attendees were exiting the gym, additional fights broke out in the parking lot.

Numerous law enforcement units responded to the scene in order to stop the fights, including additional HCSO patrol deputies and Chattanooga Police Department personnel.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

The HCSO would like to thank the Chattanooga Police Department for their assistance with the incident, it was stated.

The cause of the fights remains under investigation.