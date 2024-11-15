Rossville Man Gets 66 Years For Creating Pornographic Image Of His Intellectually Disabled Children

A Rossville man who created a pornographic image of his intellectually disabled children has been sentenced to serve 66 years in prison.

Jarred Hosch, 41, pled guilty to three counts of sexually exploiting a child, one count of soliciting another to commit child molestation, and one count of soliciting another to sexually exploit a child.

During a guilty-plea hearing, evidence showed that the defendant, who was out on probation for aggravated assault, created the pornographic image. When agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) searched the defendant’s phones, they uncovered a number of child sexual abuse materials and several obscene chat logs.

In one such chat, the defendant fantasized about confining a young girl to his basement for the purpose of raping and torturing her.

After hearing the evidence and argument from both sides, Judge Chris Arnt sentenced the defendant to the maximum, with the first 60 years to be served in confinement. If released, the defendant will be required to register as a sexual offender.

The prosecution team was led by Senior Assistant District Attorney Deanna Reisman and Assistant District Attorney Zachary Trippe who were assisted by Donna Howell, Leann Black, Jennifer Jackson, and Rebecca Fordney of the District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said, "The DA's Office would not have been able to secure the conviction and lengthy sentence without the tireless work of the GBI and law enforcement partners who contributed to the case including Ethan Brown, Elizabeth Bigham, Renea Green, Shane Hodges and Christopher Anderson."

District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller praised the work of the GBI and partner agencies for their investigation of the case. “It is important for the community to understand that there is a relentless interagency team that never tires in protecting our children from sexual predators. I want to thank our team and I also want to thank Judge Arnt for his stiff sentence for sending this predator to prison for a long time.”