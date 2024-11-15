TBI Director Says Violent Venezuelan Gang Operating In Chattanooga, Other Large Tennessee Cities

The director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said Friday that the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is operating in Chattanooga and other large cities across the state.

David Rausch said the gang was active in Middle Tennessee two years ago, but left after some arrests were made for human trafficking.

He said they now are back, focusing mainly on human trafficking.

Director Rausch said there are indications that Tren de Aragua is moving into other areas, including organized retail crime and drugs.

He said the gang is ruthless in competing for crime territory, including against the drug cartels.

"They also have zero respect for law enforcement," he said.

Director Rausch was interviewed on Friday morning by Fox News about the violent gang.

He said the group "took advantage of a porous border" to begin operations in the U.S.