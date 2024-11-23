Latest Headlines

Man Arrested For Shooting On Friday Morning

  Saturday, November 23, 2024
Robert Komar
Robert Komar
The Chattanooga Police Department arrested Robert Komar, 37, in relation to a shooting that occurred in the 5900 block of Winding Lane on Friday morning.

Chattanooga Police responded at 7:33 a.m. to a person shot call in the 5900 block of Winding Lane. When the officers arrived on scene, they located a 38-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.
EMS transported him to a local hospital.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.

The preliminary investigation shows the victim was walking to work when the suspect pulled up in a silver Jeep Cherokee and shot the victim. The victim recognized the suspect from a fight that occurred on the previous day. The investigator was able to identify the suspect as Komar.

The suspect information was sent to all CPD officers and surrounding law enforcement agencies.
On Friday, at 1:52 p.m., a Chattanooga Police Officer located Komar driving his silver Jeep Cherokee. CPD Officers initiated a traffic stop and he was detained without incident.

The homicide investigator was able to obtain arrest warrants charging Komar with attempted first-degree murder. Komar was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.

