Governor Bill Lee Grants Executive Clemency To 43 People

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 43 people on Friday.

“After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 43 individuals executive clemency,” said Governor Lee. “Each individual case is unique and warranted consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole members for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this process.”

Executive clemency decisions are made in consultation with the Tennessee Board of Parole, which issues non-binding recommendations for each case. Individuals who have applied for clemency but are not included in today’s release remain eligible for clemency in the future.

The governor will grant one type of clemency, a pardon, which is an official statement of forgiveness; pardons are granted to individuals who have completed their sentences and have been living freely in their communities for at least five years.

Additional forms of executive clemency are an exoneration and commutation, which the governor will not grant in this round of decisions.

Executive Clemency Pardons