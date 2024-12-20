Latest Headlines

Governor Bill Lee Grants Executive Clemency To 43 People

  • Friday, December 20, 2024

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 43 people on Friday.

“After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 43 individuals executive clemency,” said Governor Lee. “Each individual case is unique and warranted consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole members for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this process.”

Executive clemency decisions are made in consultation with the Tennessee Board of Parole, which issues non-binding recommendations for each case. Individuals who have applied for clemency but are not included in today’s release remain eligible for clemency in the future.

The governor will grant one type of clemency, a pardon, which is an official statement of forgiveness; pardons are granted to individuals who have completed their sentences and have been living freely in their communities for at least five years.

Additional forms of executive clemency are an exoneration and commutation, which the governor will not grant in this round of decisions.

Additional information on executive clemency may be found here.

Executive Clemency Pardons

  • Sabrina Myrick Adams
  • Otto Adkerson
  • Pamela Amos
  • Ashley Cooper Barnhill
  • Erik Bennett
  • Justin Beshearse
  • Lanesha Brown
  • Quanroyas Clendening
  • Jeffrey Crick
  • Johnny Drinkard
  • Lauren Driver
  • Angelia Laderman Dycus
  • Jason Hall
  • Sarah Harrell
  • Kimberly Holliday
  • Matthew Hoover
  • Joshua Hunt
  • Jonathan Jackson
  • James Jones
  • Kathy Keel
  • Tameka Kirk
  • Steven Langston
  • Shantie Martin
  • Miguel Monzon
  • Tyree Morgan
  • Brittany Nepa
  • Zennia Nesmith
  • Shirley Parsons
  • Christopher Prince
  • Cynthia Ramirez
  • Stephanie Robertson
  • Jennifer Rush
  • Melissa Smith
  • Thomas Smith
  • Taylor Stevenson
  • Robert Turner
  • Patrick Varni
  • Jeffrey Victory
  • Pamela Waller
  • Janet Watson
  • Joseph Whitfield
  • Paul Williams
  • Tanika Woodard
Latest Headlines
Mark Wiedmer: Will Christmas Come Early For Tennessee Tonight?
Mark Wiedmer: Will Christmas Come Early For Tennessee Tonight?
  • Sports
  • 12/21/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/21/2024
PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Friday, December 20
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/20/2024
Chattanooga FC Hosts Party For Boys & Girls Club
  • Sports
  • 12/20/2024
Moc Wrestlers Travel To Norman Duals For Tri-Match
  • Sports
  • 12/20/2024
UTC Women Hosts Salem University Saturday
  • Sports
  • 12/20/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/21/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AYALA, ... more

Governor Bill Lee Grants Executive Clemency To 43 People
  • 12/20/2024

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 43 people on Friday. “After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 43 individuals executive ... more

Sheriff's Office Utilizes Drone To Locate Missing Suicidal Person
Sheriff's Office Utilizes Drone To Locate Missing Suicidal Person
  • 12/20/2024

Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies responded on Thursday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., to a request for assistance from Tennessee State Park Rangers in locating a suicidal person. The incident ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/20/2024
Lineup Set For March 4 City Election
  • 12/19/2024
Christian Siler Running For Chattanooga City Council, District 6
Christian Siler Running For Chattanooga City Council, District 6
  • 12/19/2024
Knoxville DA Declines To Prosecute Collegedale Officers For Alleged Actions At UT Game
  • 12/19/2024
Incline Expected To Reopen By Summer After Extensive Fire Repairs; Deficits For Care-a-Van, CARTA Go Is Concern
  • 12/19/2024
Opinion
No Christmas?
  • 12/20/2024
The Sky Is Not Falling
  • 12/20/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/20/2024
Is HES Tax For 1 Or Multiple Years?
  • 12/19/2024
Animals Need To Come Before Parks
  • 12/19/2024
Sports
UTC’s Earl Hoping Past Experiences At Indiana Will Benefit Mocs
UTC’s Earl Hoping Past Experiences At Indiana Will Benefit Mocs
  • 12/20/2024
Randy Smith: The Best Christmas Ever
Randy Smith: The Best Christmas Ever
  • 12/20/2024
Familiar Name Among Recent Additions To UTC Men’s Golf Squad
Familiar Name Among Recent Additions To UTC Men’s Golf Squad
  • 12/20/2024
UTC Women Hosts Salem University Saturday
  • 12/20/2024
#7 Vols Head North For Playoff Battle Against #6 Buckeyes
  • 12/20/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Sears, Hillcrest, Scott Martin, And Carol Berz
  • 12/20/2024
Profiles Of Valor: General Burwell Baxter ‘B.B.’ Bell
Profiles Of Valor: General Burwell Baxter ‘B.B.’ Bell
  • 12/20/2024
Did You Know? Tapped Out
Did You Know? Tapped Out
  • 12/20/2024
Alan Shuptrine Chosen For U.S. Department Of State’s Art In Embassies Program In Qatar
Alan Shuptrine Chosen For U.S. Department Of State’s Art In Embassies Program In Qatar
  • 12/19/2024
PHOTOS: Scouts Join Forces With Wreaths Across America
PHOTOS: Scouts Join Forces With Wreaths Across America
  • 12/19/2024
Entertainment
Broadcasters Spreading Cheer At Annual Veterans Of Radio Wars Luncheon
Broadcasters Spreading Cheer At Annual Veterans Of Radio Wars Luncheon
  • 12/15/2024
Athens Community Theatre Presents Ain’t Misbehavin’
  • 12/17/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Education (No. 1)
Best Of Grizzard - Education (No. 1)
  • 12/17/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2024
WCLE Empty Stocking Fund Exceeds $239,000 During Annual 10-Day Radio Drive
  • 12/14/2024
Opinion
No Christmas?
  • 12/20/2024
The Sky Is Not Falling
  • 12/20/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/20/2024
Dining
2 New Mexican Restaurants Opening
  • 12/19/2024
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
  • 12/5/2024
City Cafe Has New Location On Broad Street; The Dragon’s Roast Opening On Frazier
  • 12/5/2024
Business
EPB Is Constantly Looking For Ways To Benefit Its Customers
  • 12/20/2024
State Supreme Court Adopts 1st Increase To Annual Attorney Registration Fee In 15 Years
  • 12/20/2024
Adrianne K. Carroll Joins SmartBank As Private Banker
Adrianne K. Carroll Joins SmartBank As Private Banker
  • 12/20/2024
Real Estate
Capital Square Fully Subscribes DST Offering Of Build-for-Rent Community In Rossville
  • 12/20/2024
Pratt And Associates Plans Subdivision On 49 Acres At Apison
  • 12/19/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 12/19/2024
Student Scene
Lee’s LEAP Students Create And Deliver Memory Blankets
Lee’s LEAP Students Create And Deliver Memory Blankets
  • 12/20/2024
Local Students Graduate From Lee University
  • 12/20/2024
Dayton City School Earns ‘A’ Rating On 2023-24 State Report Card
  • 12/19/2024
Living Well
Nurse Practitioner Harper Sutton Joins CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates
Nurse Practitioner Harper Sutton Joins CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates
  • 12/19/2024
Erlanger Cardiology Completes 1st In Chattanooga Concomitant Left Atrial Appendage Closure And Cardiac Ablation For Atrial Fibrillation
Erlanger Cardiology Completes 1st In Chattanooga Concomitant Left Atrial Appendage Closure And Cardiac Ablation For Atrial Fibrillation
  • 12/18/2024
Erlanger Announces Steering Committee For 2025 Believe Bash
  • 12/17/2024
Memories
The Firemen's Memorial Takes Form
The Firemen's Memorial Takes Form
  • 12/17/2024
Winter Vistas: “Being Assailed By An Overwhelming Force” Burnham’s Battery Program Is Jan. 4
  • 12/18/2024
Nancy Ward Chapter NSDAR Recognizes 2 With "Woman In American History" Awards
Nancy Ward Chapter NSDAR Recognizes 2 With "Woman In American History" Awards
  • 12/12/2024
Outdoors
Canoe/Kayak Adventure, Paddle Georgia To Stroke Through Georgia, Tennessee And Alabama In June
  • 12/17/2024
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
  • 12/17/2024
Waterfowl And Wild Bird Precautions For Avian Influenza
  • 12/17/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium’s Peak Lights Switch On To Illuminate Downtown Chattanooga Riverfront
Tennessee Aquarium’s Peak Lights Switch On To Illuminate Downtown Chattanooga Riverfront
  • 12/20/2024
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
  • 12/12/2024
Two Longtime Lookout Mountain Inns Get Updates By New Owner Frank May
  • 12/10/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Heartfelt Appreciation In The Most Literal Sense
Bob Tamasy: Heartfelt Appreciation In The Most Literal Sense
  • 12/19/2024
"Why Should I Care About The Birth Of Jesus Christ?" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/18/2024
Regency House Assisted Living Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday
Regency House Assisted Living Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday
  • 12/13/2024
Obituaries
Thomas Corey Strickland
Thomas Corey Strickland
  • 12/20/2024
Jesse Waddell
Jesse Waddell
  • 12/20/2024
Becky Hampton Atchley
Becky Hampton Atchley
  • 12/20/2024