Man Shot While Walking On South Seminole Drive Sunday Night

A man, 24, was shot on South Seminole Drive Sunday night.

At 11:14 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 100 block of South Seminole Drive. Officers were informed that a man arrived at a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.





Officers arrived at the hospital and spoke with the man about the incident. He told the officers he was shot while walking in the 100 block of South Seminole Drive.





CPD Investigators are working to learn more about this incident.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.

