Man Shot While Walking On South Seminole Drive Sunday Night

  • Monday, February 19, 2024
A man, 24, was shot on South Seminole Drive Sunday night.
 
At 11:14 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 100 block of South Seminole Drive.  Officers were informed that a man arrived at a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrived at the hospital and spoke with the man about the incident.  He told the officers he was shot while walking in the 100 block of South Seminole Drive.

CPD Investigators are working to learn more about this incident.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.
Man Shot While Walking On South Seminole Drive Sunday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 2/19/2024
Covenant Tennis Goes 1-1 In Memphis
  • Sports
  • 2/19/2024
Chattanooga Men's Tennis Set To Host Tennessee Southern On Tuesday
  • Sports
  • 2/19/2024
UTC's Huff Named SoCon Player Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 2/19/2024
Lee Women's Lacrosse Defeats Rhodes College, 13-8
  • Sports
  • 2/19/2024
UTC Tennis Falls At UAB, 6-1
  • Sports
  • 2/19/2024
Breaking News
Why We Had To Quit Running The Police Blotter
Why We Had To Quit Running The Police Blotter
  • 2/19/2024

A host of our readers have emailed or called to ask why we quit running a popular feature called the Police Blotter. The answer is we had to do so because the Chattanooga Police Department ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 2/19/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/19/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACOSTA ROJAS, SAUL 6814 GAYDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD SPEEDING DRIVING ... more

Breaking News
Observant Neighbor Saves Home In Dallas Bay
  • 2/18/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/18/2024
Soddy Daisy Replenishing Salt Supply, Updating Extrication Equipment
  • 2/17/2024
Woman Who Died In Submerged Police Car Was Tabitha Smith
  • 2/17/2024
Funeral Service For Meigs County Deputy Robert Leonard Will Be Monday
Funeral Service For Meigs County Deputy Robert Leonard Will Be Monday
  • 2/17/2024
Opinion
Our Elected Double Dippers - And Response
  • 2/18/2024
CHI Memorial Wants To Be The Highest-Paid Hospital In Tennessee - And Response From CHI Memorial
  • 2/15/2024
Jodi Schaffer Is The Best Choice For District 7 School Board
  • 2/19/2024
Who, Where And How Many Times?
  • 2/19/2024
Is He Making Sure?
  • 2/19/2024
Sports
Braedon Wear Shines As Example Of Perseverance For UTC Men’s Golf Team
Braedon Wear Shines As Example Of Perseverance For UTC Men’s Golf Team
  • 2/18/2024
UTC's Huff Named SoCon Player Of The Week
  • 2/19/2024
Chattanooga Men's Tennis Set To Host Tennessee Southern On Tuesday
  • 2/19/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
Covenant Tennis Goes 1-1 In Memphis
  • 2/19/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Mefran Gave A Special Kind Of Love
Life With Ferris: Mefran Gave A Special Kind Of Love
  • 2/19/2024
Lupina Poi Haney Receives American Heritage Women In The Arts Recognition Award From DAR
Lupina Poi Haney Receives American Heritage Women In The Arts Recognition Award From DAR
  • 2/19/2024
Jerry Summers: Lawyer Jokes
Jerry Summers: Lawyer Jokes
  • 2/19/2024
Boys & Girls Clubs Af Chattanooga To Announce The 2023 Youth Of The Year Winner At Annual Luncheon
  • 2/19/2024
Northside Neighborhood House Seeking Formal Wear Donations For Upcoming Prom Season
  • 2/19/2024
Entertainment
Jericho Brass Band Presents "Bach To The Beatles" Feb. 25 At Hixson 1st Baptist Church
Jericho Brass Band Presents "Bach To The Beatles" Feb. 25 At Hixson 1st Baptist Church
  • 2/19/2024
Lee’s School Of Music To Welcome Sorenson For Guest Recital Feb. 23
Lee’s School Of Music To Welcome Sorenson For Guest Recital Feb. 23
  • 2/16/2024
International Pianist Wei To Perform With Southern Adventist University’s Symphony Orchestra
International Pianist Wei To Perform With Southern Adventist University’s Symphony Orchestra
  • 2/16/2024
Chart Topping Songwriters Pam Gadd, Irene Kelley And Brennen Leigh Play At WoodSongs Dalton Feb. 24
Chart Topping Songwriters Pam Gadd, Irene Kelley And Brennen Leigh Play At WoodSongs Dalton Feb. 24
  • 2/16/2024
Lee University’s Faculty Brass Quintet To Perform With Student Brass Ensemble Monday
  • 2/16/2024
Opinion
Our Elected Double Dippers - And Response
  • 2/18/2024
CHI Memorial Wants To Be The Highest-Paid Hospital In Tennessee - And Response From CHI Memorial
  • 2/15/2024
Jodi Schaffer Is The Best Choice For District 7 School Board
  • 2/19/2024
Dining
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Now Hiring In Hixson
  • 2/19/2024
Paul Payne: Losing The Long Horn Means A Piece Of Our Heritage Is Forever Gone
Paul Payne: Losing The Long Horn Means A Piece Of Our Heritage Is Forever Gone
  • 2/15/2024
Chattanooga Seafood Bash On The River Returns April 26-28 With New Procedures
  • 2/15/2024
Business/Government
TVA Honors Tim Fritch As 2024 Engineer Of The Year
TVA Honors Tim Fritch As 2024 Engineer Of The Year
  • 2/19/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Craig Fuller, Founder And CEO Of FreightWaves
  • 2/19/2024
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/19/2024
Real Estate
Chattanooga Design Studio Presents CIVIQ With Gil Penalosa
Chattanooga Design Studio Presents CIVIQ With Gil Penalosa
  • 2/19/2024
Apartments In Red Bank Sell For $7 Million
  • 2/15/2024
Kadi Brown: 2024 January Market Report
Kadi Brown: 2024 January Market Report
  • 2/15/2024
Student Scene
Curtain Call Society Performs Long Live Love At CSCC In March
  • 2/19/2024
GNTC Student Receives David Warren Memorial Scholarship
GNTC Student Receives David Warren Memorial Scholarship
  • 2/19/2024
CHCRTA Scholarship Program Announced For 2024
CHCRTA Scholarship Program Announced For 2024
  • 2/19/2024
Living Well
Legacy Senior Living And Dominion Senior Living Promote Chris Pepper To Area Operations Specialist
Legacy Senior Living And Dominion Senior Living Promote Chris Pepper To Area Operations Specialist
  • 2/19/2024
Don Mueller Appointed As New CEO Of Siskin Children’s Institute
Don Mueller Appointed As New CEO Of Siskin Children’s Institute
  • 2/15/2024
Rotaract Club Of Chattanooga Pickleball Classic Fundraiser For Chambliss Center For Children Set For May 18
  • 2/15/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Saying Goodbye To Recently Razed Childhood Home In Mountain Creek
John Shearer: Saying Goodbye To Recently Razed Childhood Home In Mountain Creek
  • 2/16/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering All Who Enjoyed The Long Horn Restaurant
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering All Who Enjoyed The Long Horn Restaurant
  • 2/16/2024
Preserving A Picturesque America To Paint Historic Sketch From Inside Point Park
  • 2/9/2024
Outdoors
New Officers Elected To Serve For 2024-25 During February Commission Meeting
  • 2/16/2024
Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park Seeks Volunteers For Weed Wrangle 2024
  • 2/16/2024
MGHC Kicks Off 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes Feb. 17
MGHC Kicks Off 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes Feb. 17
  • 2/15/2024
Travel
“First Guests Of Cloudland” Offers Unique Opportunity To Introduce Guests To Area’s Newest Luxury Hotel
  • 2/19/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 43: Art Museums, Shows, Murals
  • 2/19/2024
Chattanooga Featured In The Upcoming Episode Of Traveling With Denella TV Series
  • 2/9/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Is Life Really A Marathon - Or A Relay Race?
Bob Tamasy: Is Life Really A Marathon - Or A Relay Race?
  • 2/19/2024
2nd Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Black History Luncheon
  • 2/17/2024
Bob Tamasy: "Keep on Keepin' On" - Easier Said Than Done
Bob Tamasy: "Keep on Keepin' On" - Easier Said Than Done
  • 2/15/2024
Obituaries
Charita Beverly Hughley
  • 2/19/2024
Gerald “Jerry” Seals
Gerald “Jerry” Seals
  • 2/19/2024
Thomas "Hot Rod" Holt
Thomas "Hot Rod" Holt
  • 2/19/2024
Area Obituaries
Smith, Virginia Mae "Carter" (Cleveland)
Smith, Virginia Mae "Carter" (Cleveland)
  • 2/19/2024
Truslow, Mary (Decatur)
Truslow, Mary (Decatur)
  • 2/19/2024
Leonard, Robert John "R.J." (Decatur)
Leonard, Robert John "R.J." (Decatur)
  • 2/19/2024