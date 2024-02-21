Latest Headlines

Kelly Administration Shifts Sign Appeals To Zoning Appeals Board

  • Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Chattanooga City Council voted Tuesday to adopt an ordinance change that is the first component of a broader Kelly administration plan to modernize and streamline the city’s framework for regulating signs. The ordinance change will move all appeals of violations of the city’s sign ordinance to the Board of Zoning Appeals and dissolve the Board of Sign Appeals.

Mayor Tim Kelly said, “Part of my motivation to run for office was to fix the disheartening and unnecessarily cumbersome processes I kept running into as a businessman in the City.

The sign ordinance, which makes it needlessly difficult to do business in Chattanooga, is in desperate need of an update. This change is the first step of making that change happen. Having an entire board dedicated to regulating and overseeing signs was ridiculous and an example of unnecessary bureaucratic processes that impeded business growth. I’m glad that the City Council agreed that sometimes less is more when it comes to getting Chattanooga where we want it to be as a city which supports businesses the best we can - not stand in their way.”

Violation appeals and variances of Chattanooga’s sign ordinance will be handled in the same manner as a violation appeal or variance of Chattanooga’s zoning ordinance. The change simplifies the process, removes problematic red tape, and places violations into the hands of individuals who already make decisions in coordination with zoning laws.

All current members of the Board of Sign Appeals have been offered opportunities to serve the City of Chattanooga in other capacities.

In addition to the restructuring of responsibilities of the Board of Sign Appeals, Mayor Kelly also directed a reconfiguration of the City’s full sign ordinance to ease burdensome sign regulations. The Kelly administration is currently working on changes to the sign ordinance with businesses at top of mind. Those proposed changes will be announced publicly in the coming months and will be subject to approval by the City Council.

Latest Headlines
Baylor's Zane Restelli Eclipses 1000 Point Mark
Baylor's Zane Restelli Eclipses 1000 Point Mark
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/21/2024
Memory Of Anthony Cook, The lst Black State Decathlon Champion, To Be Honored At Baylor
Memory Of Anthony Cook, The lst Black State Decathlon Champion, To Be Honored At Baylor
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/21/2024
Rhea County Commissioners Express Concerns On Internet Service
  • Breaking News
  • 2/21/2024
Kelly Administration Shifts Sign Appeals To Zoning Appeals Board
  • Breaking News
  • 2/21/2024
PHOTOS: Vols Win Home Opener
  • Sports
  • 2/21/2024
Scots Upset Bid Falls Just Short In CCS Quarterfinals
Scots Upset Bid Falls Just Short In CCS Quarterfinals
  • Sports
  • 2/21/2024
Breaking News
Rhea County Commissioners Express Concerns On Internet Service
  • 2/21/2024

In a lengthy session of the Rhea County Commission’s monthly meeting, Commissioners grilled both Bledsoe Telephone Company and Spring City Cable over the progress that they were making on installing ... more

Kelly Administration Shifts Sign Appeals To Zoning Appeals Board
  • 2/21/2024

Chattanooga City Council voted Tuesday to adopt an ordinance change that is the first component of a broader Kelly administration plan to modernize and streamline the city’s framework for regulating ... more

Hixson Home Damaged By Fire Early Wednesday Morning
  • 2/21/2024

A home in Hixson was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning. Chattanooga Fire responded at 1:36 a.m. to the home in the 1700 block of Colonial Shores Drive after 911 received reports that ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/21/2024
Ben Taylor Retiring As City Traffic Engineer
  • 2/20/2024
Juvenile Charged After Making Prank Bomb Threat Call Against Tyner Academy
  • 2/20/2024
Man Arrested After Stabbing Juvenile 6 Times Monday Night In Dalton
  • 2/20/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/20/2024
Opinion
Change Isn't Always For The Better
  • 2/20/2024
Don’t Lose The Lookouts
  • 2/19/2024
City Park In A Park City
  • 2/21/2024
Presidential Ranking For The Comedy Channel
  • 2/21/2024
Let Them Dig
  • 2/20/2024
Sports
Vols Stage Comeback In 5-Point Win At Missouri
Vols Stage Comeback In 5-Point Win At Missouri
  • 2/20/2024
Pitching Powers #7/9 Vols To Win Over UNC Asheville In Home Opener
  • 2/20/2024
Mocs' Lipari Named TSWA Softball Player Of The Week
Mocs' Lipari Named TSWA Softball Player Of The Week
  • 2/21/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
PHOTOS: Vols Win Home Opener
  • 2/21/2024
Happenings
Community Service Award Presented To Lindsey Sharpe
Community Service Award Presented To Lindsey Sharpe
  • 2/20/2024
Ellen Tucker Dowling: Everything Changes
Ellen Tucker Dowling: Everything Changes
  • 2/20/2024
Jerry Summers: Lawyer Jokes
Jerry Summers: Lawyer Jokes
  • 2/19/2024
ArtsBuild Announces Recent Recipients Of Artists Work Grants Program
  • 2/20/2024
Life With Ferris: Mefran Gave A Special Kind Of Love
Life With Ferris: Mefran Gave A Special Kind Of Love
  • 2/19/2024
Entertainment
Lee University’s Wind Ensemble To Present Spring Concert With Frey Feb. 27
Lee University’s Wind Ensemble To Present Spring Concert With Frey Feb. 27
  • 2/20/2024
11th Annual Chattanooga Film Festival Set For June 21-28
  • 2/20/2024
St. Paul's Artist Series Presents Atlanta Baroque Orchestra Friday
St. Paul's Artist Series Presents Atlanta Baroque Orchestra Friday
  • 2/20/2024
Best of Grizzard- Dentists
Best of Grizzard- Dentists
  • 2/20/2024
Jericho Brass Band Presents "Bach To The Beatles" Feb. 25 At Hixson 1st Baptist Church
Jericho Brass Band Presents "Bach To The Beatles" Feb. 25 At Hixson 1st Baptist Church
  • 2/19/2024
Opinion
Change Isn't Always For The Better
  • 2/20/2024
Don’t Lose The Lookouts
  • 2/19/2024
City Park In A Park City
  • 2/21/2024
Dining
Jocelyn Zapata Ruiz Named Crabtree Farms' Food And Land Access Coordinator
Jocelyn Zapata Ruiz Named Crabtree Farms' Food And Land Access Coordinator
  • 2/20/2024
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Now Hiring In Hixson
  • 2/19/2024
Paul Payne: Losing The Long Horn Means A Piece Of Our Heritage Is Forever Gone
Paul Payne: Losing The Long Horn Means A Piece Of Our Heritage Is Forever Gone
  • 2/15/2024
Business/Government
Cost For New Food City Store In Rhea County Rises To $7 Million From $4.5 Million In 2021
  • 2/21/2024
Browns Ferry Unit 3 Begins Scheduled Refueling And Maintenance Outage
  • 2/20/2024
Road Rage Incident Reported - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/20/2024
Real Estate
Chattanooga Design Studio Presents CIVIQ With Gil Penalosa
Chattanooga Design Studio Presents CIVIQ With Gil Penalosa
  • 2/19/2024
Apartments In Red Bank Sell For $7 Million
  • 2/15/2024
Kadi Brown: 2024 January Market Report
Kadi Brown: 2024 January Market Report
  • 2/15/2024
Student Scene
State Board Releases 2023 Charter School Authorizer Evaluation Outcomes Showing Improvements And Growth
  • 2/20/2024
Curtain Call Society Performs Long Live Love At CSCC In March
  • 2/19/2024
GNTC Student Receives David Warren Memorial Scholarship
GNTC Student Receives David Warren Memorial Scholarship
  • 2/19/2024
Living Well
Elaine S. Hill Fund Provides Education, Services To Local Breast Cancer Patients And Their Families
  • 2/21/2024
Lantern Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence Of East Hamilton To Expand Morning Pointe Footprint; Groundbreaking March 22
Lantern Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence Of East Hamilton To Expand Morning Pointe Footprint; Groundbreaking March 22
  • 2/20/2024
Journey Health Foundation Hires Denise Dye And Promotes Jasmin Rippon
Journey Health Foundation Hires Denise Dye And Promotes Jasmin Rippon
  • 2/20/2024
Memories
SDMHA Regional History Fair Set For Saturday
  • 2/19/2024
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
A Chattanooga Little Known Black History Story
  • 2/19/2024
John Shearer: Saying Goodbye To Recently Razed Childhood Home In Mountain Creek
John Shearer: Saying Goodbye To Recently Razed Childhood Home In Mountain Creek
  • 2/16/2024
Outdoors
New Officers Elected To Serve For 2024-25 During February Commission Meeting
  • 2/16/2024
Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park Seeks Volunteers For Weed Wrangle 2024
  • 2/16/2024
MGHC Kicks Off 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes Feb. 17
MGHC Kicks Off 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes Feb. 17
  • 2/15/2024
Travel
“First Guests Of Cloudland” Offers Unique Opportunity To Introduce Guests To Area’s Newest Luxury Hotel
  • 2/19/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 43: Art Museums, Shows, Murals
  • 2/19/2024
Chattanooga Featured In The Upcoming Episode Of Traveling With Denella TV Series
  • 2/9/2024
Church
Reverend Matthew Farr Named Baylor School Chaplain
Reverend Matthew Farr Named Baylor School Chaplain
  • 2/20/2024
TEL Donates $6,000 To Prison Prevention Ministries, Supporting Life-Changing Programs For Inmates And Youth
TEL Donates $6,000 To Prison Prevention Ministries, Supporting Life-Changing Programs For Inmates And Youth
  • 2/20/2024
Bob Tamasy: Is Life Really A Marathon - Or A Relay Race?
Bob Tamasy: Is Life Really A Marathon - Or A Relay Race?
  • 2/19/2024
Obituaries
Gordon Lee Bowman
Gordon Lee Bowman
  • 2/21/2024
Christine A. Chesnut
Christine A. Chesnut
  • 2/20/2024
Loreen Thompson Atkins
Loreen Thompson Atkins
  • 2/20/2024
Area Obituaries
Caszatt, Mitchell "Mitch" Lynn (Cleveland)
Caszatt, Mitchell "Mitch" Lynn (Cleveland)
  • 2/21/2024
McCullough, Peggy Ann (Lookout Mountain)
McCullough, Peggy Ann (Lookout Mountain)
  • 2/21/2024
Massengale, Kenneth Leonard (Dunlap)
Massengale, Kenneth Leonard (Dunlap)
  • 2/21/2024