Man Charged After Video Shows Him Urinating On Islam Center Building

A man has been charged after he was caught on video urinating on the Islamic Center on Cemetery Avenue.

Sawyer Weston Byers, 28, of 201 Cherokee Blvd., was charged with vandalism and indecent exposure in the incident on Monday.

He came forward through his attorney after the Islamic Center made public videos of two men outside the center. The other individual kicked the bottom of a window.

Police said there were numerous tips that came in concerning the identity of the men, including from a former co-worker of Byers.

The attorney for Byers said Byers was not aware that the building was a mosque and meant no disrespect to the religious group.

Hamaad Ameen of the center said he believed the incident was related to his speaking out against the nearby Shady's Corner Bar.

Police said the Facebook account of Byers has a photo of his younger brother. Police said he has extremely similar features to the man seen kicking the window.

Both men are seen arriving and leaving in the same Subuaru Outback.