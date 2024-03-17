16-Year Old Shot Early Saturday Morning

A 16-year old boy was shot early Saturday morning.



Chattanooga Police responded to a residence at 3 a.m. in the Brainerd area for a person shot call.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found the victim with non-life threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported him to a local hospital.





The preliminary investigation reveals that the shooting occurred at a different location from where officers responded, but the exact location is unknown at this time.The victim was shot and then went to his residence to tell his family that he was shot. The family members called for an ambulance to respond to their residence due to his injuries.





CPD's Homicide Unit investigators are working to learn the details of this incident.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.





