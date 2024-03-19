Latest Headlines

Motorcyclist, 20, Dies From Effects Of March 9 Traffic Crash On Lee Highway

  • Tuesday, March 19, 2024
A 20-year-old motorcyclist has died from the effects of a crash on March 9.

At 4:24 p.m. that afternoon, Chattanooga Police responded to a traffic crash involving a motorcycle at 9300 Lee Highway. Upon arrival, officers found the operator of the motorcycle with serious injuries.

Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and transported him to a local hospital.

Due to the motorcyclist's injuries, CPD's Neighborhood Policing patrol officers requested for the CPD Traffic Unit to respond.

CPD's Traffic Investigators began to investigate this incident.

The preliminary investigation shows the motorcyclist was driving west on Lee Highway near the intersection with Ooltewah-Georgetown Road. A 60-year-old woman driving a Mercury Grand Marquis was driving east on Lee Highway and attempted to turn left onto Ooltewah-Georgetown Road crashing into the motorcycle. During the crash, the man was thrown from the motorcycle.

CPD's Traffic Unit was recently informed that the young man died at the hospital due to his injuries. CPD's Traffic Unit Investigators will continue to investigate to learn the details of this incident.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.
Summerville Man Says He Didn't See VW Driven By Berry Student, Who Died In Wreck
