Young Man Dies In Chickamauga Lake Drowning On Sunday

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers and local authorities responded to a call shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday on Lake Chickamauga where a young man had died in the water.

Authorities said Austin Sigh, 21, of Monterey, Tn., had entered the water to aid in loading an older, 16-foot cabin cruiser onto a trailer when he succumbed to environmental factors.

His body was recovered in less than 10 feet of water and was transported to the Meigs County Coroner’s Office.

The water temperature was 66 degrees Fahrenheit.

This is the fifth TWRA fatality in 2025.