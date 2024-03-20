Signal Mountain Man Said Rape Arrest "Was Worth It"

A Signal Mountain man told officers arresting him for rape, "That was good (sex). It was worth it."

Logan Wallace Donnell, 24, of 2660 Eagle Creekway, was later released based on certain conditions.

In the incident on Monday at Woodspring Suite on Lee Highway, a woman said she and her boyfriend had been letting Donnell stay in their room with them for a couple of days.

She said at 6:45 p.m. she was in the room lying on the bed, while her boyfriend was in the lobby.

The female said Donnell came into the room to get some shoes that he was going to sell.

She said he asked her how she was doing, and she said she was not feeling well.

The woman said Donnell grabbed her ankles and began pulling her toward him. She said he then pulled her pants down and raped her.

She said she told him to stop, but he continued saying, "Shush."

At the end, she said he told her, "I'm sorry."

Donnell was detained by police at a nearby Waffle House.