Fire Damages Pool Storage And Electrical Room At East Ridge Quality Inn Motel

Fire damaged the pool storage and electrical room at the Quality Inn Motel in East Ridge Wednesday night.

East Ridge Fire and East Ridge Police were dispatched at 8:40 p.m. to a reported fire alarm. The alarm company advised that the smoke detectors were showing smoke in the pool storage/electrical room.

East Ridge Police arrived on scene advising heavy smoke and fire was coming from the storage room area. East Ridge Fire arrived and requested all off duty personnel to respond and a second alarm was requested through Tri State Mutual Aid for additional resources and manpower.

East Ridge Fire crews began an aggressive interior fire attack and started evacuation of all three floors of the motel.

The fire was contained to the pool storage/electrical room.



The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.



No injuries were reported.

Tri State Mutual Aid and Hamilton County EMS provided the multiple resources.