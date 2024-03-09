Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, March 9, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE 
4519 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BERRY, CHARLES MICHAEL 
226 VEELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BIRKHEAD, WILLIAM DOUGLAS 
200 RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF FENTANYLFOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF HEROINFOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER (POLICE)
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

BONDS, SHARONDA MONIQUE 
1005 NORTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BROWN, KELSEY LASHAWN 
3008 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF FIREARM (FELONY)

BRYSON, JASON RAY 
290 S INDUSTRIAL BLVD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURRESS, BRITTANY LASHAWN 
22 STARVIEW LN APT 431 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CATCHINGS, STACY LYNN 
6913 RAMSEY TOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

COLLINS, HAROLD ADAM 
798 SHARBS CHAPEL ROAD SHARBS CHAPEL, 37866 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE 
4917 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY - ONDUCT

CONNER, EMILY 
345 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONNER, JOSEPH ROBERT 
345 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVERTON, NORMA JAN MCCOOL 
316 Green Gorge Rd Signal Mountain, 373773031 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

GADDIS, GARAEK DEWAYNE 
155 HUSTON STREET DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GANN, KRISTEN NICHOLE 
1311 GREEN POND RD.

SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GODFREY, KRISTEN BAILEY 
26 HARBOUGH LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HARRIS, SHUNZEILLA SHAMUS 
4713 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 374113201 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A W
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE PSS MARIHUANA FOR R
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A W
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA FO

HART, JAMES YUAL 
2123 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

HEATON, AMY NOEL 
8620 OLD LEE HIGHWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HIXSON, DARISHA LASHONTEION 
7217 SALMON LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLLAND, ROBIN LEANN 
1830 MILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JENKINS, SAINH DESHAWN 
3012 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071252 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

JONES, BRITTANY DENAE 
2255 E 25TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KELLEY, JAMES TYLER 
1335 SAINT THOMAS STREET HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

LANGFORD, DAMIEN COLE 
HAYMON HOMES POWELL, 35971 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

LAYNE, GARRETT DOUGLAS 
107 SIGNAL VIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

MILKS, JOYCE MARIE 
1709 EAST 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MINOR, BRADLEY KENDALL 
1142 COLLINS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, PRINCESS BETH 
1516 RUSTIC DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 373122988 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHILLIPS, JAMES PAUL 
77 FAIRLANE DRIVE ROOSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRICE, QUENTIN LAMAR 
6205 HADLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163218 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

RAMOS, JORDY RODRIGO 
1301 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072420 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST OFFENSE)

ROWE, HUGH LEABERTH 
6460 MIDDLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163524 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SMITH, MATTHEW RYAN 
208 W 5TH STREET IUKA, 38852 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEELE, CARRIE FRANZIKA 
98 CRAIG RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30750 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
HARASSMENT

STEPHENS, BLAKE EDWARD 
3905 BOWMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TERCERO RAMOS, VICTOR 
3121BIMINI PLACE APT 133 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WARD, SEAN WILLIAM 
137 BERNARD CIR APT 1 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WARE, ARIAH MYASIA 
621 SHANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RIOTAULT)

WEBB, MATTHEW STEVEN 
310 FORESTRY TRAIL SUMMERVILLE, 30747 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ASSAULT ON POLICE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

WENE, CAITLYN SKY 
9905 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WOOD, TRISTAN BRYCE 
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
STALKING (AGG)

