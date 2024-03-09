Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE

4519 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BERRY, CHARLES MICHAEL

226 VEELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BIRKHEAD, WILLIAM DOUGLAS

200 RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF FENTANYLFOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF HEROINFOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER (POLICE)

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH



BONDS, SHARONDA MONIQUE

1005 NORTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BROWN, KELSEY LASHAWN

3008 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF FIREARM (FELONY)



BRYSON, JASON RAY

290 S INDUSTRIAL BLVD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURRESS, BRITTANY LASHAWN

22 STARVIEW LN APT 431 CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CATCHINGS, STACY LYNN

6913 RAMSEY TOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



COLLINS, HAROLD ADAM

798 SHARBS CHAPEL ROAD SHARBS CHAPEL, 37866

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE

4917 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY - ONDUCT



CONNER, EMILY

345 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CONNER, JOSEPH ROBERT

345 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



EVERTON, NORMA JAN MCCOOL

316 Green Gorge Rd Signal Mountain, 373773031

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



GADDIS, GARAEK DEWAYNE

155 HUSTON STREET DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GANN, KRISTEN NICHOLE

1311 GREEN POND RD.

SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYGODFREY, KRISTEN BAILEY26 HARBOUGH LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREHARRIS, SHUNZEILLA SHAMUS4713 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 374113201Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE PSS MARIHUANA FOR RVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA FOHART, JAMES YUAL2123 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEHEATON, AMY NOEL8620 OLD LEE HIGHWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHIXSON, DARISHA LASHONTEION7217 SALMON LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHOLLAND, ROBIN LEANN1830 MILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JENKINS, SAINH DESHAWN3012 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071252Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDJONES, BRITTANY DENAE2255 E 25TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKELLEY, JAMES TYLER1335 SAINT THOMAS STREET HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARYLANGFORD, DAMIEN COLEHAYMON HOMES POWELL, 35971Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)LAYNE, GARRETT DOUGLAS107 SIGNAL VIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATIONMILKS, JOYCE MARIE1709 EAST 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMINOR, BRADLEY KENDALL1142 COLLINS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, PRINCESS BETH1516 RUSTIC DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 373122988Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PHILLIPS, JAMES PAUL77 FAIRLANE DRIVE ROOSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRICE, QUENTIN LAMAR6205 HADLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163218Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTRAMOS, JORDY RODRIGO1301 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072420Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST OFFENSE)ROWE, HUGH LEABERTH6460 MIDDLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163524Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSMITH, MATTHEW RYAN208 W 5TH STREET IUKA, 38852Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEELE, CARRIE FRANZIKA98 CRAIG RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30750Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankHARASSMENTSTEPHENS, BLAKE EDWARD3905 BOWMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TERCERO RAMOS, VICTOR3121BIMINI PLACE APT 133 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSPEEDINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWARD, SEAN WILLIAM137 BERNARD CIR APT 1 DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYWARE, ARIAH MYASIA621 SHANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RIOTAULT)WEBB, MATTHEW STEVEN310 FORESTRY TRAIL SUMMERVILLE, 30747Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGASSAULT ON POLICERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSWENE, CAITLYN SKY9905 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WOOD, TRISTAN BRYCEHOMELESS HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERSTALKING (AGG)

Here are the mug shots:

BERRY, CHARLES MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/31/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT BIRKHEAD, WILLIAM DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/25/1986

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYLFOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF HEROINFOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER (POLICE)

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH BONDS, SHARONDA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/05/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BROWN, KELSEY LASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/26/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF FIREARM (FELONY) BRYSON, JASON RAY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/09/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURRESS, BRITTANY LASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/22/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CATCHINGS, STACY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/27/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS COLLINS, HAROLD ADAM

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/21/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/26/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY - ONDUCT CONNER, EMILY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/08/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONNER, JOSEPH ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/31/1986

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT EVERTON, NORMA JAN MCCOOL

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/29/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW GADDIS, GARAEK DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/20/1997

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GANN, KRISTEN NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/06/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GODFREY, KRISTEN BAILEY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/04/1996

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE HARRIS, SHUNZEILLA SHAMUS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/30/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A W

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE PSS MARIHUANA FOR R

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A W

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA FO HART, JAMES YUAL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HEATON, AMY NOEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/01/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HIXSON, DARISHA LASHONTEION

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/27/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOLLAND, ROBIN LEANN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/29/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JENKINS, SAINH DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/24/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED JONES, BRITTANY DENAE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/18/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KELLEY, JAMES TYLER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/04/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY LANGFORD, DAMIEN COLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/24/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MILKS, JOYCE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/09/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOORE, PRINCESS BETH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/02/2004

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHILLIPS, JAMES PAUL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/12/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRICE, QUENTIN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/09/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT ROWE, HUGH LEABERTH

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/30/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SERGIO, ARCADIO CHILEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/24/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/04/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SMITH, MATTHEW RYAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEELE, CARRIE FRANZIKA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT STEPHENS, BLAKE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/07/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARD, SEAN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/10/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WARE, ARIAH MYASIA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/23/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RIOTAULT) WEBB, MATTHEW STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/05/1992

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ASSAULT ON POLICE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS WENE, CAITLYN SKY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/04/2001

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WOOD, TRISTAN BRYCE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/30/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

STALKING (AGG)



