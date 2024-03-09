Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BERRY, CHARLES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/31/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BIRKHEAD, WILLIAM DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYLFOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF HEROINFOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- EVADING ARREST
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER (POLICE)
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|
|BONDS, SHARONDA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/05/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, KELSEY LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/26/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF FIREARM (FELONY)
|
|BRYSON, JASON RAY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/09/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURRESS, BRITTANY LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/22/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CATCHINGS, STACY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/27/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|COLLINS, HAROLD ADAM
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/21/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/26/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY - ONDUCT
|
|CONNER, EMILY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/08/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CONNER, JOSEPH ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|EVERTON, NORMA JAN MCCOOL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/29/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|GADDIS, GARAEK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/20/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GANN, KRISTEN NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/06/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GODFREY, KRISTEN BAILEY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/04/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|HARRIS, SHUNZEILLA SHAMUS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A W
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE PSS MARIHUANA FOR R
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A W
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA FO
|
|HART, JAMES YUAL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- EVADING ARREST
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|HEATON, AMY NOEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/01/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HIXSON, DARISHA LASHONTEION
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/27/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOLLAND, ROBIN LEANN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/29/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JENKINS, SAINH DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/24/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|JONES, BRITTANY DENAE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KELLEY, JAMES TYLER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/04/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|LANGFORD, DAMIEN COLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/24/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MILKS, JOYCE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, PRINCESS BETH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/02/2004
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PHILLIPS, JAMES PAUL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/12/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRICE, QUENTIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|ROWE, HUGH LEABERTH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/30/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SERGIO, ARCADIO CHILEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
|
|SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/04/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SMITH, MATTHEW RYAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STEELE, CARRIE FRANZIKA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|STEPHENS, BLAKE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WARD, SEAN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/10/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|WARE, ARIAH MYASIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RIOTAULT)
|
|WEBB, MATTHEW STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- ASSAULT ON POLICE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|WENE, CAITLYN SKY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/04/2001
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WOOD, TRISTAN BRYCE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
- STALKING (AGG)
|