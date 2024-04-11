Man Shot In Altercation At Gas Station On Tunnel Boulevard

A man was shot in the in an altercation that took place on Tunnel Boulevard Thursday afternoon.Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 600 block of Tunnel Boulevard at 1:23 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound.Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital in stable condition.The preliminary investigation reveals that the altercation took place inside the gas station, officials said.Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100.