Man Shot In Altercation At Gas Station On Tunnel Boulevard

A man was shot in the in an altercation that took place on Tunnel Boulevard Thursday afternoon.
Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 600 block of Tunnel Boulevard at 1:23 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound.
Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital in stable condition.
The preliminary investigation reveals that the altercation took place inside the gas station, officials said.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100.