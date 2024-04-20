Latest Headlines

14-Year-Old Hit As Shots Are Fired Into Crowded Vehicle On Shallowford Road

  • Saturday, April 20, 2024
photo by CPD
A 14-year-old was shot on Saturday morning on Shallowford Road by suspects who exited another vehicle and began firing into a crowded vehicle.
At 10:17 a.m., Chattanooga Police began receiving several shots fired calls in the area of 7900 block of Shallowford Road. At 10:19 a.m., the call was upgraded to a person shot.

Chattanooga Police responded to a convenience store in the 7900 block of Shallowford Road and found a 14-year-old with non-life threatening injuries.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.
EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.

The 7900 block of Shallowford Road was temporarily closed during the preliminary investigation.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was inside a vehicle near the gas pumps of the convenience store. There were others in the vehicle who were not struck by gunfire.
The suspects exited a nearby vehicle and began shooting into the vehicle that the victim occupied. The driver attempted to drive away from the shooting, but soon after crashed into the nearby woods. The suspects left the area prior to officers arriving on scene.

This shooting appears to be a targeted incident.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.
photo by CPD
Latest Headlines
Cleveland Wins Twice In Trojan Classic Action
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/20/2024
UTC Men's Golf Hopes to Atone for Last Year's Heartbreak at SoCon
UTC Men's Golf Hopes to Atone for Last Year's Heartbreak at SoCon
  • Sports
  • 4/20/2024
Scam Calls Reported By EPB Customers
  • Breaking News
  • 4/20/2024
14-Year-Old Hit As Shots Are Fired Into Crowded Vehicle On Shallowford Road
14-Year-Old Hit As Shots Are Fired Into Crowded Vehicle On Shallowford Road
  • Breaking News
  • 4/20/2024
5 Injured, 1 Critically, In 4-Vehicle Crash On Hixson Pike On Saturday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 4/20/2024
Soddy Daisy Scores Late To Beat Boyd Buchanan
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/20/2024
Breaking News
Scam Calls Reported By EPB Customers
  • 4/20/2024

EPB is receiving reports that some customers are receiving scam calls demanding immediate payment to avoid disconnection. Calls may appear to come from a 423 area code and even appear to come ... more

HCSO License Plate Reader Hit Leads To Recovery Of Stolen Box Truck, Arrest
HCSO License Plate Reader Hit Leads To Recovery Of Stolen Box Truck, Arrest
  • 4/20/2024

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant on Friday night received an alert from his in-car Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) for a stolen International box truck. A vehicle stop was conducted ... more

Driver Exits Vehicle After Chase On Apison Pike; Truck Rolls Into Parked Vehicle
Driver Exits Vehicle After Chase On Apison Pike; Truck Rolls Into Parked Vehicle
  • 4/20/2024

A man being chased on Apison Pike on Friday night jumped out and his truck rolled into a parked car. The incident began when a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to make a traffic ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/20/2024
Chattanooga Gas Seeks Rate Increase That Would Raise Average Bill $4.21 Per Month
  • 4/19/2024
Workers At Chattanooga Volkswagen Plant Vote By Large Majority To Join United Auto Workers
  • 4/19/2024
School Board To Ask To Get Bigger Share Of County Revenue; Dr. Robertson Gets $30,000 Raise, Contract Extension
  • 4/19/2024
Ringgold Man Gets 30 Years In Prison With 15 To Serve For Cruelty To His 2 Children
Ringgold Man Gets 30 Years In Prison With 15 To Serve For Cruelty To His 2 Children
  • 4/19/2024
Opinion
Military Exercises In Chattanooga Caused Damages, Frightened Some Residents
  • 4/20/2024
Leave Moccasin Bend Hospital Where It Is - And Response
  • 4/19/2024
How Long?
  • 4/20/2024
Profiles In Valor - Fred Mayer
Profiles In Valor - Fred Mayer
  • 4/19/2024
TNGOP Budget Puts Big Business Over Working Families - And Response
  • 4/19/2024
Sports
UTC Men's Golf Hopes to Atone for Last Year's Heartbreak at SoCon
UTC Men's Golf Hopes to Atone for Last Year's Heartbreak at SoCon
  • 4/20/2024
Chattanooga Red Wolves Host Northern Colorado On New Natural Turf At CHI Memorial Stadium
  • 4/19/2024
The Elite 18: Bear Trace Wins As We Advance To The Area’s Best Hole No. 4
The Elite 18: Bear Trace Wins As We Advance To The Area’s Best Hole No. 4
  • 4/17/2024
Late Lead Slips Away As #2 Vols Fall In Series Opener At #3 Kentucky
Late Lead Slips Away As #2 Vols Fall In Series Opener At #3 Kentucky
  • 4/20/2024
Gottshall Masterful, #4 Tennessee Shuts Out #7 LSU To Open Weekend Series
Gottshall Masterful, #4 Tennessee Shuts Out #7 LSU To Open Weekend Series
  • 4/20/2024
Happenings
City Of East Ridge Hosts 2nd Annual Mother’s Day Tea Party Celebrating Moms
City Of East Ridge Hosts 2nd Annual Mother’s Day Tea Party Celebrating Moms
  • 4/19/2024
GRAMMY Winner Linda Davis Joins Freedom Sings USA's Trailblazer Luncheon May 11
  • 4/19/2024
Share America Foundation Donates To Catoosa County Teen Maze
Share America Foundation Donates To Catoosa County Teen Maze
  • 4/19/2024
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 4/19/2024
“GO LIVE” Summer Media Teen Camp Returns
“GO LIVE” Summer Media Teen Camp Returns
  • 4/19/2024
Entertainment
Former Barking Legs Acting Teacher Chosen As Superman's Mother In Upcoming James Gunn Film
Former Barking Legs Acting Teacher Chosen As Superman's Mother In Upcoming James Gunn Film
  • 4/20/2024
McLemore Announces 2024 Songwriter's Series
McLemore Announces 2024 Songwriter's Series
  • 4/18/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/18/2024
Jfest Is One Month Away
  • 4/18/2024
Lee’s Singers To Host Farewell Concert For Moffett
Lee’s Singers To Host Farewell Concert For Moffett
  • 4/16/2024
Opinion
Military Exercises In Chattanooga Caused Damages, Frightened Some Residents
  • 4/20/2024
Leave Moccasin Bend Hospital Where It Is - And Response
  • 4/19/2024
How Long?
  • 4/20/2024
Dining
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Cambridge Square To Get 4 New Dining, Beverage Establishments
  • 4/10/2024
Business/Government
EPB Deals With Downtown Power Outage, Customer Scam
  • 4/19/2024
Collegedale Exxon Celebrates 50 Years In Business
Collegedale Exxon Celebrates 50 Years In Business
  • 4/19/2024
Catessa Vines Recognized As Walker County’s Theresa Parker Dispatcher Of The Year
Catessa Vines Recognized As Walker County’s Theresa Parker Dispatcher Of The Year
  • 4/19/2024
Real Estate
30 Acres On Davidson Road That Sold For $1.3 Million In 2020 Now Goes For $3.6 Million
30 Acres On Davidson Road That Sold For $1.3 Million In 2020 Now Goes For $3.6 Million
  • 4/18/2024
Central Avenue Warehouse And Rossville Boulevard Lot Sell For $3.88 Million
Central Avenue Warehouse And Rossville Boulevard Lot Sell For $3.88 Million
  • 4/18/2024
Warehouse On Peeples Street Sells For $2.74 Million
Warehouse On Peeples Street Sells For $2.74 Million
  • 4/18/2024
Student Scene
UTC Commencement Ceremonies Set To Pack McKenzie Arena
UTC Commencement Ceremonies Set To Pack McKenzie Arena
  • 4/19/2024
UTC’s Emma Sprayberry Awarded Fulbright Scholarship
UTC’s Emma Sprayberry Awarded Fulbright Scholarship
  • 4/18/2024
PEF Announces 2024 Fund For Teachers Fellows
  • 4/18/2024
Living Well
Erlanger Cardiology Performs Tennessee’s 1st Atrial Leadless Pacemaker Implant
  • 4/19/2024
TN Alzheimer's Advocates Celebrate Passage Of Tennessee Disability And Aging Act Into Law
TN Alzheimer's Advocates Celebrate Passage Of Tennessee Disability And Aging Act Into Law
  • 4/19/2024
Morning Pointe Senior Living To Celebrate Volunteers’ Contributions For Volunteer Week April 21-27
Morning Pointe Senior Living To Celebrate Volunteers’ Contributions For Volunteer Week April 21-27
  • 4/19/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When He Talked With Vice President Richard Nixon
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When He Talked With Vice President Richard Nixon
  • 4/20/2024
AUDIO: Earl Winger, Sr. Remembers Early Days Of WDOD
AUDIO: Earl Winger, Sr. Remembers Early Days Of WDOD
  • 4/13/2024
Curtis Coulter: The Wreck Of The Old 97 At The Rock Creek Trestle
  • 4/11/2024
Outdoors
2024-25 Hunting Regulations Set At April Commission Meeting
  • 4/20/2024
206 Acres Of Critical Cedar Glade Habitat Protected By Conservation Easement In Rutherford County
206 Acres Of Critical Cedar Glade Habitat Protected By Conservation Easement In Rutherford County
  • 4/18/2024
Seasonal Burning Ban Begins May 1
  • 4/18/2024
Travel
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Church
Demi-Leigh Tebow Featured At Annual Praise! Breakfast
Demi-Leigh Tebow Featured At Annual Praise! Breakfast
  • 4/18/2024
Bob Tamasy: What Are Your "Grapes" Moments In History?
Bob Tamasy: What Are Your "Grapes" Moments In History?
  • 4/18/2024
Prison Prevention Ministries Re-Brands To Transform Ministries
  • 4/18/2024
Obituaries
Opal Parker Thibodeaux
Opal Parker Thibodeaux
  • 4/20/2024
Nadine Moore Holtcamp
  • 4/20/2024
William Clayton Poe, Jr.
William Clayton Poe, Jr.
  • 4/20/2024