14-Year-Old Hit As Shots Are Fired Into Crowded Vehicle On Shallowford Road

A 14-year-old was shot on Saturday morning on Shallowford Road by suspects who exited another vehicle and began firing into a crowded vehicle.

At 10:17 a.m., Chattanooga Police began receiving several shots fired calls in the area of 7900 block of Shallowford Road. At 10:19 a.m., the call was upgraded to a person shot.





Chattanooga Police responded to a convenience store in the 7900 block of Shallowford Road and found a 14-year-old with non-life threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





The 7900 block of Shallowford Road was temporarily closed during the preliminary investigation.





The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was inside a vehicle near the gas pumps of the convenience store. There were others in the vehicle who were not struck by gunfire.

The suspects exited a nearby vehicle and began shooting into the vehicle that the victim occupied. The driver attempted to drive away from the shooting, but soon after crashed into the nearby woods. The suspects left the area prior to officers arriving on scene.





This shooting appears to be a targeted incident.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.