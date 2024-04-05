New Leadership Posts Announced For Hamilton County Schools

Dr. Tiffany Earvin Dr. Marques Stewart Fannie Moore Callie Stewart Rashaad Williams Shelly Jackson Kim Roden Previous Next

Hamilton County Schools announced a number of leadership changes.

District Office Dr. Tiffany Earvin will be the new MidTown Learning Community Superintendent. Officials said, "With an impressive background that includes advanced degrees in educational leadership and administration and extensive experience in various teaching and leadership roles at HCS, Dr. Earvin embodies the qualities essential for leading the MidTown Learning Community. Her expertise in community and stakeholder engagement and support, strategic planning, and curriculum development aligns with the skills needed to lead the MidTown Community. Dr. Earvin steps into her new role after a successful tenure as Principal of Tyner Academy, where she was instrumental in implementing innovative programs that enhanced student achievement and wellbeing. Dr. Earvin led the school to be recognized as a Level 5 School and Reward School. The designation as a Reward School marked the first time in school history, showcasing her commitment to academic success. Her leadership style, focused on a commitment to student success and community engagement, has been pivotal in creating an inclusive and empowering learning environment."

Dr. Earvin said, "My heart is full with deep appreciation and immense humility to serve as Community Superintendent of MidTown Schools, a community where my roots run deep and where I have a profound sense of belonging and connectedness. For me, this is more than just a title; it is an honor and responsibility that provides an opportunity to support principals and staff, engage the community, and most importantly, help students experience a future without limits."

Dr. Marques Stewart will serve as the new Community Superintendent of the Missionary Ridge Learning Community.

Officials said, "Dr. Stewart, an esteemed leader in education, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of positive leadership to HCS. Dr. Stewart comes to Hamilton County Schools with an impressive resume, including significant achievements in student growth, academic performance, and community engagement. Under his leadership, schools have seen success in student achievement in proficiency and growth and improved school attendance rates. Dr. Stewart's dedication to equity and inclusion is evidenced by his successful implementation of student wellbeing practices, reducing out-of-school suspensions, and efforts to elevate the growth of English Language Learners students. Dr. Stewart holds a Ph.D. in Education Leadership & Policy Analysis from the University of Missouri, among other academic credentials. His previous roles include serving as the Executive Director of Elementary Schools in Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools, and the P-12 Director of Teaching & Learning in Decatur Public Schools, where he was responsible for the design and delivery of the elementary curriculum and leadership for the curriculum review process."

Dr. Stewart said, “Joining Hamilton County Schools is like stepping onto a stage where every scholar's potential takes center stage, and I'm thrilled to be a part of this electrifying production of learning and growth. I look forward to being a part of how the Hamilton County community supports student success."

Fannie Moore is set to transition to the Department of Opportunity and Access as the Charter School Coordinator.

Officials said, "With a strong background in creating supportive educational environments that promote student achievement, Ms. Moore brings ample skill and experience to her new position. In 2020, Ms. Moore took on the CSAS Lower School Principal role after serving as an assistant principal, instructional coach, and teacher within HCS. Moore deliberately emphasized relationships, fostering connections, and ongoing learning at CSAS. Taking on the position of Charter School Coordinator will enable her to further enhance connections throughout the district at all levels."

Ms. Moore said, “I am excited to assume the role of Charter School Coordinator for HCS. While I will miss the day-to-day energy in a school setting, I look forward to supporting charters in our district and building relationships between those schools and the district. I feel lucky to have had the opportunity to learn about working in a school of choice during my time at CSAS. At CSAS, we model life-long learning, and I feel strongly that this new role is my chance to continue learning while supporting dynamic and achievement-oriented programs in our district. I am grateful to apply what I’ve learned in a new and challenging way.”

Officials said, "Hamilton County Schools is dedicated to upholding the CSAS standard of excellence. The selection of a new lower school principal will involve multiple steps to ensure a seamless transition under the guidance of an experienced leader. Families and staff will soon receive a survey to gather feedback as the search begins. HCS will work to announce a new leader in May."

Callie Stewart will join the district office team as a Human Resources Business Partner. Stewart brings experience in educational leadership, strategic planning, and community engagement to her new role.

Officials said, "Ms. Stewart has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to student success and academic excellence. In her service to Hamilton County Schools, she has served in various capacities, including Teacher, Assistant Principal, and most recently, Principal of Apison Elementary School. Under her leadership, the school has seen significant advancements in student proficiency rates and academic achievement, even amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms. Stewart has effectively managed evaluations and assessments, led strategic initiatives, and fostered partnerships with community outreach and business development. In her new role, Stewart will leverage her strong communication skills and relationship-building expertise to support and value every employee within Hamilton County Schools. Her exemplary training, development, and management leadership make her an asset to our HR team."

Ms. Stewart said, "It's exciting to embark on this journey and realize the immense potential to impact student success through talent acquisition and management in a new capacity. As I consider the HCS Commitments and Values, this position affords me the opportunity to work with school administrators to recruit and retain outstanding educators who are committed to ensuring that every student learns and belongs."

Officials said, "Hamilton County Schools is dedicated to upholding Apison Elementary’s commitment to high-quality leadership and education. The selection of a new principal will involve multiple steps to ensure a seamless transition under the guidance of an experienced leader. Families and staff will soon receive a survey to gather feedback as the search begins. HCS will work to announce a new leader in May."

Tyner Academy Rashaad Williams will return to Tyner Academy as the new principal in the 2024-2025 school year.

Officials said, "With a distinguished career in education that began at Tyner Academy in 2002, Mr. Williams returns with impressive experience, a record of transformative leadership, and a commitment to fostering an environment where every student succeeds. Mr. Williams holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Education from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, an Education Specialist degree from Tennessee Technological University, and he is currently pursuing a Doctorate of Educational Leadership at Trevecca Nazarene University. His journey through various educational roles, from English Teacher to Dean of Students at Tyner Academy and Assistant Principal at several esteemed institutions within our district, has uniquely equipped him with the insight, passion, and leadership skills necessary to guide Tyner Academy into its next chapter. Most recently, as Principal of Dalewood Middle School, Mr. Williams spearheaded a successful school turnaround characterized by significant increases in student achievement, enrollment, and daily attendance and a substantial decrease in suspensions, expulsions, and absenteeism. His leadership has transformed Dalewood Middle School and strengthened community ties through increased partnerships. Williams emphasized his happiness in rejoining the Tyner family, “I am honored and excited to return to Tyner as Principal, where we will continue to elevate its tradition of excellence and achievement.”

Officials said, "Hamilton County Schools is dedicated to upholding Dalewood’s commitment to success. The selection of a new principal will involve multiple steps to ensure a seamless transition under the guidance of an experienced leader. Families and staff will soon receive a survey to gather feedback as the search begins. HCS will work to announce a new leader in May."

Big Ridge Elementary Shelly Jackson has been appointed as the new principal of Big Ridge Elementary School.

Officials said, "Ms. Jackson's focus on student engagement, community connection, and professional development positions her to lead Big Ridge Elementary in continued student achievement and growth. Ms. Jackson has served as the principal at Alpine Crest Elementary for the last year. Before her role at Alpine Crest, she served as the Assistant Principal at Big Ridge Elementary from 2018-2023. Significant achievements have marked her tenure in HCS, as she has served as a teacher on special assignments and as a teacher. Ms. Jackson has experience in Response-to-Intervention (RTI), employee mentorship, and Individualized Education Planning. Her educational background is equally impressive; holding a Master of Arts in Instructional Leadership from Tennessee Technological University and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga."

Ms. Jackson said, "I hope to provide a smooth transition for the families and students as most of them I already know. As for the new families, I can’t wait to meet them and get to know them. While at Big Ridge, I will continue to nurture creative minds and foster a vibrant learning community that strives for excellence and inspires the leaders of today and tomorrow. Together, we will empower each individual to flourish and positively impact our world. I look forward to returning to Big Ridge Elementary.”

Alpine Crest Elementary Kim Roden has been selected to lead as the principal at Alpine Crest Elementary.

Officials said, "Ms. Roden brings a resume of academic excellence and community engagement to her new position. Roden has been an integral part of the HCS family since beginning her career as a teacher at Spring Creek Elementary before ascending to leadership roles as Assistant Principal at Battle Academy and Principal at Soddy Elementary. Her tenure at Soddy Elementary has been marked by innovative strategies to support student success, including implementing a comprehensive Student Success Planning model that integrates academic, behavioral, socio-emotional, family, and health supports for students. Under her leadership, Soddy Elementary has also seen the development of inclusion practices and the introduction of an eLab program that enhances learning opportunities for kindergarten through fifth-grade students. As we look forward to Ms. Roden’s leadership at Alpine Crest Elementary, we are confident that her extensive experience, combined with her commitment to creating a positive and trusting learning environment, will lead to new heights of success for our students and staff."

Ms. Roden said, “As a child, I knew I was called to be an educator. I have spent my entire adult life serving students in Hamilton County Schools. Each school has held a special place in my heart. As I begin this new chapter, I am dedicated to working hard for the students, teachers, and families of Alpine Crest. Wonderful things are happening at the school, and I am excited to be part of this team and community.”

Officials said, "Hamilton County Schools is dedicated to upholding Soddy Elementary's commitment to achievement. The selection of a new principal will involve multiple steps to ensure a seamless transition under the guidance of an experienced leader. Families and staff will soon receive a survey to gather feedback as the search begins. HCS will work to announce a new leader in May."

"I am excited to announce the introduction of new leadership within our district. These leaders are dedicated and experienced professionals who are deeply committed to cultivating an environment of student success and wellbeing," said HCS Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. "These leaders bring knowledge, excellence, and a shared vision for our district that aligns seamlessly with our strategic plan, Opportunity 2030.