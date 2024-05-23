Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BERNACET, ANTHONY
344 SWEETLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BINFORD, WYMAN RAMON
901 NORTH HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRODIE, JASON DANIEL
6583 HICKORY BROOK ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
BUNCHE, MICHAEL LATRELL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
BYRD, MICHAEL LEBRON
7633 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163504
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COLLAR, RYAN ASHLEY
925 SIGNAL MTN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CRUTCHER, LARRY DEREK
2711 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083042
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DAVENPORT, WESLEY JAMALL
2018 RUBY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON
6315 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
FORE, JEFFERY WAYNE
6411 OLDE FERRY LNDG HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
GARRISON, STEVE EDWARD
9220 COBBLESTONE HILL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GIBSON, SAMANTHA R
341 SWEETLAND DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GOINS, TONYA LYNN
10204 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GONZALES ROBLERO, GENY YAZMIN
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER
10305 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 373795203
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (POSS/ILLEGAL USE OF DEBIT CARD)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (POSS/ILLEGAL USE OF DEBIT CARD)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (POSS/ILLEGAL USE OF DEBIT CARD)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (POSS/ILLEGAL USE OF DEBIT CARD)
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
HANKS, MICHAEL DAKOTA
2737 FORREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAZELWOOD, TIFFANY BROOKE
HOMELESS LIVES IN TENT NEAR WALMART CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR
HUGHES BALL, TAMESHA DANYELLE
3426 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111418
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ISOM, GINGER DESHA
3113 ROXBURY CT NW CLEVELAND, 373122542
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JAMES, AMBER AUTUMN LYNN
2841 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELL
1707 CRAWDAD HOLLOW HOMELESS EAST BRAINERD, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
JOHNSON, CHRISTY DESHAUN
618 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MANGRUM, LUCAS CALEB
3304 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MARCEAUX, BASIL JOHN
810 HYATTE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCLURE, DEBORAH ANN
4512 HIGHLAND AVE ROOM B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCLURE, KARIGAN YVONNE
8572 DEMARS LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCMATH, DENISE JOYCE
1906 WALKER AVE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
MOYOMADEOLUWA BABATU, JOSEPH ADEBOWALE
4803 VICTORIA CT FLOWERY BRANCH, 30542
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PRICE, NEIL Q
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PUTMON, ANTHONY MARCELLAS
1215 POPLAR ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
REED, STEPHANIE NICOLE
1304 HOLLY AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801655
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
ROBERTS, MONTE BANKS
2505 S MARKET ST APT 323 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ROBLES PAVON, SAMUEL MARTIN
541 LEAFWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF
RECKLESS DRIVING
ROMINES, KRISTY DENISE
9607 BARBEE RD LOT 56 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPOH
SANDLIN, PRESTON L
837 ALLARDT HWY HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHERARD, CARL DARWIN
1273 TOWNE HILLS DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SKYLES, LARRY HEATH
123 POWERS LANE PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SWISKI, APRIL LEE
309 TIMBER DR DAYTON, 373215976
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THOMAS, VICTORIA BRITTANY
2440 BROAD STREET APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $1000
VENABLE, RHONDA ILLA
4210 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WEICHEL, TAWNYA MAY
1900 BOYSCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
WIMPY, ROBBIE FARRIS
6511 Mccall Rd Chattanooga, 374123951
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
WYCUFF, MICHAEL ANTHONY
95 ANDERSON LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
|BERNACET, ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BINFORD, WYMAN RAMON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/06/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BYRD, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GARRISON, STEVE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 10/07/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GIBSON, SAMANTHA R
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/19/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JOHNSON, CHRISTY DESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MANGRUM, LUCAS CALEB
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MCCLURE, KARIGAN YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/14/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCMATH, DENISE JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/12/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|MOYOMADEOLUWA BABATU, JOSEPH ADEBOWALE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PRICE, NEIL Q
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/16/1971
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|REED, STEPHANIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|ROBERTS, MONTE BANKS
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 09/17/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|ROMINES, KRISTY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/27/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPOH
|
|SANDLIN, PRESTON L
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHERARD, CARL DARWIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/27/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|
|
|THOMAS, VICTORIA BRITTANY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/06/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VENABLE, RHONDA ILLA
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/21/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WEICHEL, TAWNYA MAY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/14/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/04/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|WYCUFF, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/20/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI
|