Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, May 23, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BERNACET, ANTHONY 
344 SWEETLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BINFORD, WYMAN RAMON 
901 NORTH HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BRODIE, JASON DANIEL 
6583 HICKORY BROOK ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

BUNCHE, MICHAEL LATRELL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

BYRD, MICHAEL LEBRON 
7633 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163504 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

COLLAR, RYAN ASHLEY 
925 SIGNAL MTN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

CRUTCHER, LARRY DEREK 
2711 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083042 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DAVENPORT, WESLEY JAMALL 
2018 RUBY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON 
6315 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY

FORE, JEFFERY WAYNE 
6411 OLDE FERRY LNDG HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

GARRISON, STEVE EDWARD 
9220 COBBLESTONE HILL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GIBSON, SAMANTHA R 
341 SWEETLAND DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GOINS, TONYA LYNN 
10204 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GONZALES ROBLERO, GENY YAZMIN 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER 
10305 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 373795203 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (POSS/ILLEGAL USE OF DEBIT CARD)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (POSS/ILLEGAL USE OF DEBIT CARD)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (POSS/ILLEGAL USE OF DEBIT CARD)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (POSS/ILLEGAL USE OF DEBIT CARD)
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY

HANKS, MICHAEL DAKOTA 
2737 FORREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAZELWOOD, TIFFANY BROOKE 
HOMELESS LIVES IN TENT NEAR WALMART CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR

HUGHES BALL, TAMESHA DANYELLE 
3426 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111418 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ISOM, GINGER DESHA 
3113 ROXBURY CT NW CLEVELAND, 373122542 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JAMES, AMBER AUTUMN LYNN 
2841 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELL 
1707 CRAWDAD HOLLOW HOMELESS EAST BRAINERD, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

JOHNSON, CHRISTY DESHAUN 
618 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MANGRUM, LUCAS CALEB 
3304 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MARCEAUX, BASIL JOHN 
810 HYATTE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCLURE, DEBORAH ANN 
4512 HIGHLAND AVE ROOM B CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCCLURE, KARIGAN YVONNE 
8572 DEMARS LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCMATH, DENISE JOYCE 
1906 WALKER AVE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

MOYOMADEOLUWA BABATU, JOSEPH ADEBOWALE 
4803 VICTORIA CT FLOWERY BRANCH, 30542 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PRICE, NEIL Q 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PUTMON, ANTHONY MARCELLAS 
1215 POPLAR ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

REED, STEPHANIE NICOLE 
1304 HOLLY AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801655 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

ROBERTS, MONTE BANKS 
2505 S MARKET ST APT 323 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ROBLES PAVON, SAMUEL MARTIN 
541 LEAFWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF
RECKLESS DRIVING

ROMINES, KRISTY DENISE 
9607 BARBEE RD LOT 56 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPOH

SANDLIN, PRESTON L 
837 ALLARDT HWY HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SHERARD, CARL DARWIN 
1273 TOWNE HILLS DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SKYLES, LARRY HEATH 
123 POWERS LANE PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

SWISKI, APRIL LEE 
309 TIMBER DR DAYTON, 373215976 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THOMAS, VICTORIA BRITTANY 
2440 BROAD STREET APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $1000

VENABLE, RHONDA ILLA 
4210 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WEICHEL, TAWNYA MAY 
1900 BOYSCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON 
4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

WIMPY, ROBBIE FARRIS 
6511 Mccall Rd Chattanooga, 374123951 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

WYCUFF, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
95 ANDERSON LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

