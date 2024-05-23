Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BERNACET, ANTHONY

344 SWEETLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BINFORD, WYMAN RAMON

901 NORTH HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BRODIE, JASON DANIEL

6583 HICKORY BROOK ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



BUNCHE, MICHAEL LATRELL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



BYRD, MICHAEL LEBRON

7633 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163504

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



COLLAR, RYAN ASHLEY

925 SIGNAL MTN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



CRUTCHER, LARRY DEREK

2711 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083042

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DAVENPORT, WESLEY JAMALL

2018 RUBY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON

6315 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY



FORE, JEFFERY WAYNE

6411 OLDE FERRY LNDG HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



GARRISON, STEVE EDWARD

9220 COBBLESTONE HILL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GIBSON, SAMANTHA R

341 SWEETLAND DR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



GOINS, TONYA LYNN

10204 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GONZALES ROBLERO, GENY YAZMIN

UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL INQUIRY

RECKLESS DRIVING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER

10305 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 373795203

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERTY (POSS/ILLEGAL USE OF DEBIT CARD)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (POSS/ILLEGAL USE OF DEBIT CARD)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (POSS/ILLEGAL USE OF DEBIT CARD)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (POSS/ILLEGAL USE OF DEBIT CARD)

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF IDENTITY



HANKS, MICHAEL DAKOTA

2737 FORREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAZELWOOD, TIFFANY BROOKE

HOMELESS LIVES IN TENT NEAR WALMART CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR



HUGHES BALL, TAMESHA DANYELLE

3426 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111418

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



ISOM, GINGER DESHA

3113 ROXBURY CT NW CLEVELAND, 373122542

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



JAMES, AMBER AUTUMN LYNN

2841 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELL

1707 CRAWDAD HOLLOW HOMELESS EAST BRAINERD, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)



JOHNSON, CHRISTY DESHAUN

618 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MANGRUM, LUCAS CALEB

3304 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MARCEAUX, BASIL JOHN

810 HYATTE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCCLURE, DEBORAH ANN

4512 HIGHLAND AVE ROOM B CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCCLURE, KARIGAN YVONNE

8572 DEMARS LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MCMATH, DENISE JOYCE

1906 WALKER AVE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



MOYOMADEOLUWA BABATU, JOSEPH ADEBOWALE

4803 VICTORIA CT FLOWERY BRANCH, 30542

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



PRICE, NEIL Q

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



PUTMON, ANTHONY MARCELLAS

1215 POPLAR ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



REED, STEPHANIE NICOLE

1304 HOLLY AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801655

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION



ROBERTS, MONTE BANKS

2505 S MARKET ST APT 323 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



ROBLES PAVON, SAMUEL MARTIN

541 LEAFWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF

RECKLESS DRIVING



ROMINES, KRISTY DENISE

9607 BARBEE RD LOT 56 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPOH



SANDLIN, PRESTON L

837 ALLARDT HWY HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SHERARD, CARL DARWIN

1273 TOWNE HILLS DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



SKYLES, LARRY HEATH

123 POWERS LANE PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



SWISKI, APRIL LEE

309 TIMBER DR DAYTON, 373215976

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



THOMAS, VICTORIA BRITTANY

2440 BROAD STREET APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OVER $1000



VENABLE, RHONDA ILLA

4210 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WEICHEL, TAWNYA MAY

1900 BOYSCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON

4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



WIMPY, ROBBIE FARRIS

6511 Mccall Rd Chattanooga, 374123951

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



WYCUFF, MICHAEL ANTHONY

95 ANDERSON LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

BERNACET, ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/22/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BINFORD, WYMAN RAMON

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/06/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BYRD, MICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/12/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GARRISON, STEVE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 10/07/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GIBSON, SAMANTHA R

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/19/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JOHNSON, CHRISTY DESHAUN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MANGRUM, LUCAS CALEB

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/22/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MCCLURE, KARIGAN YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/14/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCMATH, DENISE JOYCE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 05/12/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY MOYOMADEOLUWA BABATU, JOSEPH ADEBOWALE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/11/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PRICE, NEIL Q

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/16/1971

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR REED, STEPHANIE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/17/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION ROBERTS, MONTE BANKS

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 09/17/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ROMINES, KRISTY DENISE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/27/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPOH SANDLIN, PRESTON L

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SHERARD, CARL DARWIN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/27/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY THOMAS, VICTORIA BRITTANY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/06/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $1000 VENABLE, RHONDA ILLA

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/21/1971

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WEICHEL, TAWNYA MAY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/14/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 09/04/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S WYCUFF, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/20/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI



