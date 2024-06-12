Latest Headlines

Sharpe Says County Commission Has Ceded Too Much Power To County Mayor

  • Wednesday, June 12, 2024

County Commissioner David Sharpe said the commission has ceded too much power to the county mayor over the years since the 1941 state Act on county government.  

He has drawn up a proposed new county organizational chart reflecting more commission oversight, including putting the chief of staff under the commission instead of the mayor.

Chief of Staff Claire McVay has charted out the current county setup, and the commission on June 26 is set to choose between the two.

Commissioner Sharpe said the 1941 Act "is the law. We're not doing things the way it was conferred."

He said it is "not a partisan issue. This is conservative action" aimed at protecting taxpayers.

Commissioner Joe Graham said a number of changes came with state legislation on counties in 1978. He said the county has always had the option to turn most of the operation of government over to the mayor. He said, "We're not doing anything arbitrary to the law" or that is not being done in other Tennessee counties.

Commissioner Greg Beck said, "I really don't want to do any more supervising. I don't want anything more put on me." He said the pay of a commissioner would not justify it.

Commissioner Gene-o Shipley questioned how the chief of staff "would answer to 11 of us. Who would she check with?" He said the 1941 Act "is old and outdated and hasn't been used by Hamilton County." He said, "I oppose this whole-heartedly."

Commissioner Lee Helton commented, "I don't know what to say. This makes us look like the tail end of a donkey to the rest of the state. It's ridiculous." 

Both the county mayor's office and Commissioner Graham have requested attorney general opinions on the issue.

The chart vote is due to come at the same time as a vote on the $1,051,451,689 county budget. It will be the first time the county budget passes the $1 billion mark.

Some commissioners have expressed concern about a 45 percent rise in the county mayor's budget.

Chairman Jeff Eversole said comments he has received include "we have all these folks in the mayor's office making ridiculous salaries, while we can't fix the roads."

Commissioner Mackey said if the commission goes along with the proposed budget for the county mayor's office "you can never undo that" and it will be built in for future years.

County Mayor Weston Wamp, on the chart issue, said the 1941 Act "has been weaponized down through the years."

On his office budget, he said he saw after being elected "that we needed more manpower to do the job efficiently and effectively." 

He said some of his top staff have saved the county millions of dollars and brought in millions of dollars in grants that had not been sought previously.

The new budget setup puts former Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy, the chief operating officer, in a separate line item and not under the chief of staff.

County Mayor Wamp said the main reason for the increase is the addition of Mr. Roddy. He said he recruited him extensively and said he has brought a new level of efficiency to the operation of county government.

 

 

 

Latest Headlines
3 Arrested After Shooting, Pursuit, And Crash Tuesday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 6/12/2024
11th Street Bridge Over Railroad Now Weight-Restricted
  • Breaking News
  • 6/12/2024
Randy Smith: Vitello's Vols On A Mission?
Randy Smith: Vitello's Vols On A Mission?
  • Sports
  • 6/12/2024
Sharpe Says County Commission Has Ceded Too Much Power To County Mayor
  • Breaking News
  • 6/12/2024
County Taking 1st Step Toward Issuing Up To $250 Million In Bonds For County School Facilities
  • Breaking News
  • 6/12/2024
Multi-Vehicle Crashes, Falling Concrete Snarl Chattanooga Freeway Traffic On Wednesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 6/12/2024
Breaking News
3 Arrested After Shooting, Pursuit, And Crash Tuesday Afternoon
  • 6/12/2024

Three men were arrested on Tuesday on multiple charges, after a shooting, pursuit, and crash of a stolen vehicle. Chattanooga Police responded at 4:21 p.m. to a shots fired call in the ... more

11th Street Bridge Over Railroad Now Weight-Restricted
  • 6/12/2024

After the most recent Tennessee Department of Transportation inspection, the bridge carrying E 11th Street over Norfolk Southern's right-of-way between Peeples Street and Magnolia Street is now ... more

Multi-Vehicle Crashes, Falling Concrete Snarl Chattanooga Freeway Traffic On Wednesday Morning
  • 6/12/2024

Two multi-vehicle crashes and some falling concrete from a bridge snarled freeway traffic in Chattanooga on Wednesday morning. A multi-vehicle crash was near I-75's Exit 1 at East Ridge. ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/12/2024
Rhea County Commissioners Learn Of Passing Of Road Supervisor Glen Varner
Rhea County Commissioners Learn Of Passing Of Road Supervisor Glen Varner
  • 6/11/2024
Pair Charged In Double Murder On Arlington Avenue
  • 6/11/2024
Lookout Mountain, Tn., Woman Gets 17 Months In Federal Prison For Pandemic Fraud
  • 6/11/2024
Judge Rules Councilwoman Coonrod Lives Within Her District
Judge Rules Councilwoman Coonrod Lives Within Her District
  • 6/11/2024
Opinion
Food City Closing Presents Hardship For Those Nearby
  • 6/11/2024
Suicide Is Preventable, Mental Health Is Treatable
  • 6/11/2024
Mowbray Mountain Roads Need Attention
  • 6/10/2024
Commendations To Judge Collier And His Clerks
  • 6/10/2024
Another Submersible Trip To The Titanic
  • 6/10/2024
Sports
Torres Walk-Off Single Leads Lookouts To 8-7 Win To Begin Six-Game Home Series
  • 6/11/2024
Randy Smith: Vitello's Vols On A Mission?
Randy Smith: Vitello's Vols On A Mission?
  • 6/12/2024
James Boofer: A New Legend On Rocky Top
James Boofer: A New Legend On Rocky Top
  • 6/11/2024
Dan Fleser: Sechrist Came Through In The Clutch
Dan Fleser: Sechrist Came Through In The Clutch
  • 6/10/2024
Lookouts Drop 4th Straight To Trash Pandas
  • 6/10/2024
Happenings
Father Daughter Dance Set For June 29
Father Daughter Dance Set For June 29
  • 6/11/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Quotes To Live By
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Quotes To Live By
  • 6/12/2024
Jerry Summers: Marriage Of Politicians
Jerry Summers: Marriage Of Politicians
  • 6/12/2024
Bessie Smith Center Brings Culture To Library Family Pass Program
Bessie Smith Center Brings Culture To Library Family Pass Program
  • 6/12/2024
Triple L Trio Headlines July 4 Lunch Celebration At The Jewish Cultural Center
  • 6/12/2024
Entertainment
Fil Manley: Bonnaroo 2024 Is Almost Here
Fil Manley: Bonnaroo 2024 Is Almost Here
  • 6/12/2024
McLemore's Songwriters Series Continues June 20 With Eric Paslay
McLemore's Songwriters Series Continues June 20 With Eric Paslay
  • 6/11/2024
R&B Inc. Brings Jazz And Funk To TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 6/11/2024
"Let's Talk Podcasting With Clint Powell" Added To Talk Radio 102.3 FM's Lineup
"Let's Talk Podcasting With Clint Powell" Added To Talk Radio 102.3 FM's Lineup
  • 6/11/2024
Chattanooga Film Festival Kicks Off June 21-23
  • 6/11/2024
Opinion
Food City Closing Presents Hardship For Those Nearby
  • 6/11/2024
Suicide Is Preventable, Mental Health Is Treatable
  • 6/11/2024
Mowbray Mountain Roads Need Attention
  • 6/10/2024
Dining
2 New Restaurants Coming To Chattanooga
  • 6/9/2024
Red Lobster At Northgate Mall Now On Possible Closure List
  • 6/7/2024
Next Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Event Is June 7
Next Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Event Is June 7
  • 6/6/2024
Business/Government
TVFCU Breaks Ground In Dalton And On Lee Highway
  • 6/12/2024
Hamilton County EMS Enters New Chapter With Grand Opening Of Administration & Training Center
  • 6/11/2024
Criminal Conspiracy Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/12/2024
Real Estate
City Of Chattanooga Launches New Affordable Housing Payment In Lieu Of Taxes (PILOT) Program
  • 6/10/2024
Southern Adventist University Creatively Meets Student Housing Needs With Southern Mountain Cottages
Southern Adventist University Creatively Meets Student Housing Needs With Southern Mountain Cottages
  • 6/10/2024
Marcus & Millichap Sells Shadow-Anchored Chattanooga Retail Center For $5.26M
Marcus & Millichap Sells Shadow-Anchored Chattanooga Retail Center For $5.26M
  • 6/5/2024
Student Scene
GNTC Police Officer Receives Lifesaver Award
  • 6/10/2024
CSCC Spotlight: Pollianna Moshenskiy – TVEC Graduate
CSCC Spotlight: Pollianna Moshenskiy – TVEC Graduate
  • 6/11/2024
CRC Hosts Founding Civics Institute
CRC Hosts Founding Civics Institute
  • 6/10/2024
Living Well
Second BREATHE. EASY. Mobile Lung CT Coach Arrives At CHI Memorial June 15
  • 6/11/2024
Women Veteran Health Day Event With Walk-In Mammography Services At Chattanooga VA Set For June 26
  • 6/10/2024
American Cancer Society Names Cindy Lee 2024 Gala Of Hope Chair
American Cancer Society Names Cindy Lee 2024 Gala Of Hope Chair
  • 6/10/2024
Memories
Memories Of A Lookouts Scoreboard Operator And Batboy
Memories Of A Lookouts Scoreboard Operator And Batboy
  • 6/10/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Engel Stadium Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Engel Stadium Memories
  • 6/5/2024
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
  • 5/30/2024
Outdoors
4th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup June 8 Aims To Hit 25,000-Pound Milestone
4th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup June 8 Aims To Hit 25,000-Pound Milestone
  • 6/5/2024
EPA Partners With Spring City To Improve Access To New Community Gardens And Farmers Market
  • 6/5/2024
Collegedale Awarded Grant For Remodel Project In Imagination Station
  • 6/5/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Welcomes 28 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium Welcomes 28 Millionth Guest
  • 6/11/2024
Aquarium Celebrates Pollinator Week With Activities And Giveaways June 17-23
Aquarium Celebrates Pollinator Week With Activities And Giveaways June 17-23
  • 6/10/2024
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
  • 5/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Betrayal - The Game In Which No One Wins
  • 6/10/2024
Free Pancake Breakfasts Offered Monthly At St. Alban's Church Through October
  • 6/10/2024
Philadelphia Baptist Church Announces VBS July 22-26
Philadelphia Baptist Church Announces VBS July 22-26
  • 6/7/2024
Obituaries
William M. “Bill” Ramsey, Sr.
William M. “Bill” Ramsey, Sr.
  • 6/12/2024
Paige Anne Garner Morse
Paige Anne Garner Morse
  • 6/12/2024
Julia Mae Sidney Goldston
Julia Mae Sidney Goldston
  • 6/12/2024