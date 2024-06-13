Emergency Response At Health Department Confirms Air Conditioning Refrigerant Leak; 5 Taken To Hospital

Everyone has returned to the Health Department building on E. 3rd Street after an emergency response Thursday morning when employees and patients noticed an odor and started feeling ill.



The only thing identified was a leak with air conditioning refrigerant and officials say there is no longer a hazard.



"The entire building has been checked and it is safe," officials said.



Five people were taken to the hospital by EMS.

Officials earlier announced E. 3rd Street was shut down between Palmetto Street and Hampton Street for an emergency response at the Hamilton County Health Department, 921 E.

3rd Street.At 9:41 a.m. Thursday, Hamilton County 911 received reports that patients and employees were feeling sick, dizzy and lightheaded, and they also indicated a suspicious odor.The building was evacuated and CFD, CPD and HCEMS responded to the scene.Nine patients were assessed and firefighters went inside the building to gather readings to determine what may have caused the apparent exposure. CFD Special Operations, Hazmat 1, and multiple fire companies responded to this call.