Woman, 30, Shot On 4th Avenue On Saturday

A woman, 30, was shot late Saturday afternoon on Fourth Avenue.

Chattanooga Police responded at 5:28 p.m. to a person shot call in the 3400 block of Fourth Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the woman with non-life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded, and HCEMS transported her to a local hospital.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation.





The preliminary investigation shows the victim was inside a vehicle when a suspect in another vehicle began shooting at the vehicle occupied by the victim.The suspect and suspect vehicle left the area after the shooting.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.



