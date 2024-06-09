1 Person Critically Injured In Shooting On Through Street

One person was critically injured on Saturday night when shots were fired from one vehicle to another on Through Street.

At 7:35 p.m., Chattanooga Police received notification that a male victim was transported to a local hospital by personal vehicle with a gunshot wound. The victim was reported to have critical injuries.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation.





The preliminary investigation shows the victim was shot at the 3200 block of Through Street.The victim was inside a vehicle when a suspect in another vehicle began shooting at the vehicle occupied by the victim and other individuals.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.