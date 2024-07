Chattanooga Police Department's Missing Persons Unit is requesting assistance with locating a missing person, Valerie Elder Smiley, 41.





Valerie Elder Smiley was last seen on Friday, leaving her home in Chattanooga. She was driving a red 2004 Ford Expedition with a Tennessee license plate of 079 BFQD.





If anyone has information about her whereabouts or locates her or the vehicle, they should call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.