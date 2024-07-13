Tennessee AG Skrmetti Agrees With Upholding Birth Certificate Policy

“Whether someone can change the sex on their birth certificate is a matter for each state to decide,” said Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. “While other states have taken different approaches, for decades Tennessee has consistently recognized that a birth certificate records a biological fact of a child being male or female and has never addressed gender identity. We are grateful that the Court of Appeals agreed with the district court that any change in Tennessee's policy can only come from the people of Tennessee.”

You can read the opinion here.