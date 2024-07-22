Man Arrested In Road Rage Incident On Ooltewah-Ringgold Road

A man has been arrested in a road rage incident on Sunday on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at approximately 4 p.m. of a person who had been shot during a possible road rage incident and had driven himself to a nearby Tri-Community Fire Hall for assistance. The victim was found by fire department personnel to have a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

Detectives responded to investigate the shooting and the preliminary investigation has revealed the victim and his daughter were traveling northbound on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road when they encountered a group of six motorcycles.



At some point while traveling on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road, a road rage incident occurred between the motorcyclists and the victim, resulting in one of the motorcyclists firing at the victim’s vehicle near East Hamilton Middle School.



A BOLO was issued for a motorcycle matching the description provided by the victim’s daughter. Shortly thereafter, Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a motorcycle fitting that description. A search of the suspect, identified as Michael Holloway, revealed a .380 caliber handgun.



Holloway was arrested by Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Catoosa County Jail. An arrest warrant has been issued for Holloway by Hamilton County Sessions Court for aggravated assault.



Anyone in this area of Ooltewah-Ringgold Road who may have witnessed this incident or have residential or commercial surveillance video of this incident is encouraged to contact Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services at 423 209-8940.

