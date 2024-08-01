County Voters To Decide Key Races In Thursday Balloting

Hamilton County voters go to the polls today to decide several key races.

Some of the most watched include General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh and attorney Kisha Cheeks contending for the judgeship in Circuit Court long held by Marie Williams.

Michele Reneau is challenging Rep. Patsy Hazlewood in House District 27 and City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod is going after the seat of Rep. Yusuf Hakeem in House District 28.

In the House District 27 race, Rep. Hazlewood has reached up for late endorsements from Senator Marsha Blackburn and former Governor Bill Haslam.

Senator Todd Gardenhire is facing opposition from former Red Bank Commissioner Ed LeCompte in Senate District 10.

A watched school board race includes the battle between incumbent Democrat Jill Black and Republican Sherrie Guinn Ford, who has been the longtime administrative assistant for the school board, in District 11.

Steve Slater, Republican, and Democrat Tammy Barnes are candidates for the District 1 school board seat long held by outspoken Rhonda Thurman. Ms. Thurman endorsed Mr. Slater.

Jodi Schaeffer, Republican, and Independent David Kelman are running for the open District 7 seat on the school board, and incumbent Ben Daugherty is opposed by Independent Crystal Boehm in District 2.

For District 10 school board, Republican Felice Hadden goes against Democrat Angie Stone Jackson as the school panel gets several new faces.