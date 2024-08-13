2 Men Shot In Drive-By Shooting On Tunnel Boulevard

Two men were shot in a drive-by shooting Monday evening on Tunnel Boulevard.



Chattanooga Police responded at 7:40 p.m. to a person shot call in the 100 block of Tunnel Boulevard. While officers were on the way to the scene, they were advised that a person arrived at a local hospital in a personal vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.



When officers arrived on scene at Tunnel Boulevard, they found a 34-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded. EMS transported the 34-year-old victim to a local hospital.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





During the preliminary investigation, the Investigator discovered that the two victims were inside a vehicle in the 100 block of Tunnel Boulevard and stopped in front of a residence. As the 34-year-old exited the vehicle, a suspect in another vehicle that was passing by began shooting at the victims.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.