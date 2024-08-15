Girl Fight At Wilcox Boulevard Dollar General Ends With Gunshots

A girl fight in which a baseball bat was used as a weapon ended in shots being fired into a car occupied by some of the combatants.

Di'Corius Edwards, 22, of Watkins Street, was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Kayla Bridges, 19, was charged with aggravated assault and vandalism. Two juveniles were charged with assault.

In the incident on Friday at the Dollar General on Wilcox Boulevard, police said they were called to females fighting inside the store.

The caller said they were wrestling and throwing punches at each other as well as using the bat.

The caller said as the fight was ending a white Kia sedan drove into the parking lot. The passenger extended his arm from the window and fired into the vehicle of four females who had been in the fight.

Police said video from the store showed Ms. Bridges and another female walk into the store about the same time and begin to have a heated conversation. Ms. Bridges hit the other female in the mouth with her fist.

Other females joined in the fight, then someone handed a baseball bat to Ms. Bridges, who began to swing it and hit two of the females.

Video shows Ms. Bridges at one point outside the store, but she went back in with the bat and start fighting all over. Some of the females went to the ground in a struggle over the bat.

Back outside again, Ms. Bridges, while wielding the bat, began running after two of the females she had been fighting.

Police said they were told that Ms. Bridges then smashed the windshield of the vehicle occupied by the opposing group as they were getting into the car.

Police said at that point the Kia drove up and shots were fired into the vehicle with the smashed windshield. No one was hit, though bullet holes were left in the car.

Ms. Bridges said she threw the first punch because she was afraid due to being alone and there were "more of them."

While police were at the scene a blue Infiniti SUV pulled into the store parking lot. It was the one that had been shot into.

One of the females in the car said it was Edwards who had fired at them. The females picked him out of a lineup.