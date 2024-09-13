Woman, 43, Killed In Accident On Ashland Terrace Friday Morning

A woman was killed Friday morning in a crash on Ashland Terrace.





Chattanooga Police responded at 6:56 a.m. to a traffic crash in the 700 block of Ashland Terrace. When the officers arrived on scene, they found a 43-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.





Due to the life-threatening injuries, CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the investigation.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.Chattanooga Fire extricated the woman from the vehicle and EMS transported her to a local hospital. The woman died at the hospital.





The preliminary investigation shows the woman was driving a Nissan Sentra northbound on Ashland Terrace when it veered left into the southbound lanes and collided head-on with an Audi Q8. The Audi Q8, driven by a 43-year-old man, was traveling southbound in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the Audi was transported to a local hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.