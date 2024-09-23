Latest Headlines

2 People Arrested After High-Speed Chase Early Monday Morning

  Monday, September 23, 2024
Brandon McNeece
Two people were arrested after a high-speed chase early Monday morning.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies initiated a traffic stop on Sequoyah Road near Dayton Pike in Soddy Daisy. As a deputy approached the vehicle, it took off and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit was later terminated due to the extreme speeds and the loss of visual contact.

A short time later, Hamilton County 911 received a call reporting a suspicious vehicle pulling into a driveway in the 1800 block of Sequoyah Access Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the vehicle had been abandoned and the male driver and female passenger had fled into the surrounding woods. A check of the vehicle revealed that it had been reported stolen from an apartment complex in Chattanooga in May.

Several HCSO units, including UAS Team and Patrol personnel, immediately launched a ground search. The search also included support from K-9 units from the Soddy Daisy Police Department.

Deputies located the female passenger, identified as Davonna Ashburn, 64, hiding in a nearby barn, and the male driver, identified as Brandon McNeece, 43, was spotted by deputies and apprehended after a brief foot chase. Investigations revealed that McNeece has a revoked driver's license, was absconding from Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) Probation, and had multiple outstanding warrants from Hamilton County, Marion County, and North Georgia.

McNeece was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Theft of property
  • Evading arrest (felony)
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Possession of drugs for resale (x2)
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Resisting arrest
  • Driving on a revoked license
  • Vandalism
  • Reckless driving
  • Cruelty to animals
  • Evading arrest (misdemeanor)
  • Numerous traffic-related violations

Additionally, he was booked on the following outstanding Hamilton County Criminal Court Probation Violation Capiases:

  • Evading arrest (felony)/driving under the influence 2nd
  • Evading arrest (felony)/reckless endangerment (felony)

Ms. Ashburn was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Evading arrest (misdemeanor)
  • Possession of meth for resale
  • Possession of drugs for resale
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
