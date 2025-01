Former city administrator of the department of Youth and Family Development Lurone Jennings died Saturday at age 70.

Mr. Jennings, who was known to many as "Coach", was a longtime teacher and coach, including coaching the Brainerd High football team.

He was long active at the Bethlehem Center in Alton Park.

Mr. Jennings served in the YFD role during the administration of Mayor Andy Berke.

Funeral arrangements are by John P. Franklin Funeral Home, 1101 Dodds Ave.