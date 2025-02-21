Latest Headlines

Parents Charged In Death Of Infant Left In Car Last Summer

  • Friday, February 21, 2025

Collegedale investigators have continued to examine the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of infant Violet Blackdeer in the summer of 2024.

Collegedale officers working in an active school zone on Aug. 12 encountered Timothy Paul Blackdeer and his unresponsive daughter. Despite all efforts to revive the child, she was pronounced dead. Investigators determined that the infant had been left unattended in her father’s SUV for most of the day while outdoor temperatures soared into the upper 80s. Blackdeer had been at work at a nearby construction site.

Following a thorough investigation, a Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted Blackdeer earlier this week on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse and neglect in connection with his daughter's death.

The child’s mother, Catelin Danielle Blackdeer, has also been charged with criminally negligent homicide for her involvement in the case.

The case has now been transferred to the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Latest Headlines
Parents Charged In Death Of Infant Left In Car Last Summer
  • Breaking News
  • 2/21/2025
Rep. Greg Martin Pushes For Early Detection Of Health Problems In Pregnant Women With New Bill
  • Government
  • 2/21/2025
Chattanooga's Baseball Park History Began In 1909
Chattanooga's Baseball Park History Began In 1909
  • Breaking News
  • 2/21/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 2/21/2025
Johnson Leads Lady Flames Thrilling Comeback Win Over Delta State, 59-57
  • Sports
  • 2/21/2025
Lee Falls To Delta State Basketball, 74-67
  • Sports
  • 2/21/2025
Breaking News
Chattanooga's Baseball Park History Began In 1909
Chattanooga's Baseball Park History Began In 1909
  • 2/21/2025

First in a Series Many of the region's early parks included spaces for athletic competition or were built around those athletic fields. For Chattanoogans, the announcement that the Hotel Patten ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/21/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BEARD, ... more

Collegedale Commission Approves New Ceilometer For Airport
  • 2/20/2025

The Collegedale Airport has been making updates and improvements and they continue. The city commissioners on Monday made decisions for increasing safety with the approval to buy and install ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/20/2025
Honest Charley Garage Show Tracks Corky Coker's Treasure Hunt For Antique Cars
Honest Charley Garage Show Tracks Corky Coker's Treasure Hunt For Antique Cars
  • 2/19/2025
Chattanooga Gets Snow Causing Many Cancellations; County Schools Set 2-Hour Delay; TVA Asks Power Conservation
  • 2/19/2025
Trustee Hullander Says It Is Losing Proposition To Send Out Personalty Tax Bills Under $20
  • 2/19/2025
Red Bank Works To Beautify The City
Red Bank Works To Beautify The City
  • 2/19/2025
Opinion
Political Whiplash
  • 2/19/2025
Enact A Line Item Veto Bill - And Response
  • 2/19/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Feb. 21
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Feb. 21
  • 2/21/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/21/2025
Paradox With Wallet Hub
Paradox With Wallet Hub
  • 2/20/2025
Sports
#15/13 UT Tops #18/19 Tide, 88-80, To Notch 20th Win
#15/13 UT Tops #18/19 Tide, 88-80, To Notch 20th Win
  • 2/21/2025
Trio Of 20-Point Scorers Leads UTC Past Western Carolina Into SoCon Lead
Trio Of 20-Point Scorers Leads UTC Past Western Carolina Into SoCon Lead
  • 2/20/2025
Hoops Central: #15/13 Lady Vols vs. #18/19 Alabama
  • 2/20/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Time To Put Bruce Pearl In The Hall Of Fame
Mark Wiedmer: Time To Put Bruce Pearl In The Hall Of Fame
  • 2/19/2025
Randy Smith: Fond Memories Of McKenzie Arena
Randy Smith: Fond Memories Of McKenzie Arena
  • 2/19/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Remembering Pioneering 1975 Baylor Coed Exchange With New York School
John Shearer: Remembering Pioneering 1975 Baylor Coed Exchange With New York School
  • 2/21/2025
2 New Shows Opening At AVA
2 New Shows Opening At AVA
  • 2/20/2025
Culture On 4 Features Ishmael Reed March 15
Culture On 4 Features Ishmael Reed March 15
  • 2/20/2025
Beer Licenses Approved For CDM's 30th Party; 4 Bridges Art Festival
  • 2/20/2025
Jasper Native Serves Aboard USS Iwo Jima
Jasper Native Serves Aboard USS Iwo Jima
  • 2/19/2025
Entertainment
One Night, Two Pianos Features Michael W. Smith And Chandler Moore March 9
One Night, Two Pianos Features Michael W. Smith And Chandler Moore March 9
  • 2/20/2025
Southern Adventist University Symphony To Perform Widor, Strauss And Tchaikovsky
Southern Adventist University Symphony To Perform Widor, Strauss And Tchaikovsky
  • 2/21/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/20/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
Lee Opera Theatre Presents Two One-Act Operas
Lee Opera Theatre Presents Two One-Act Operas
  • 2/20/2025
Opinion
Political Whiplash
  • 2/19/2025
Enact A Line Item Veto Bill - And Response
  • 2/19/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Feb. 21
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Feb. 21
  • 2/21/2025
Dining
New Whataburger Planned At Former Site Of Wally's Restaurant In East Ridge
New Whataburger Planned At Former Site Of Wally's Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 2/20/2025
J. Gumbos And The Catering Companies Open At 5123 Hixson Pike
  • 2/20/2025
Locally Owned The Valley Venues Now Offers In-House Catering
  • 2/20/2025
Business
Cable-Petticord Rejoins Waterhouse Public Relations As Senior Account Manager
Cable-Petticord Rejoins Waterhouse Public Relations As Senior Account Manager
  • 2/20/2025
Matt Hullander Successfully Sells His 2nd Home Services Business, Orange Rhino Concrete Coatings
  • 2/19/2025
Dick’s Graphics And Carroll Printing Company Announce Merger
  • 2/17/2025
Real Estate
River City Company Takes Next Step To Redevelop Hawk Hill, Invites Developers Nationwide To Share Ideas And Interest
River City Company Takes Next Step To Redevelop Hawk Hill, Invites Developers Nationwide To Share Ideas And Interest
  • 2/21/2025
Homewood Suites In Chattanooga Sells For $8.25M
Homewood Suites In Chattanooga Sells For $8.25M
  • 2/20/2025
26 New Townhomes At Cambridge Square In Ooltewah Get Approval
  • 2/19/2025
Student Scene
UTC Communications And Marketing Receives Bronze Honorable Mention At American Advertising Awards
UTC Communications And Marketing Receives Bronze Honorable Mention At American Advertising Awards
  • 2/21/2025
Aspen Institute Speaker Meg Jay To Share Research On 20-Somethings For Schutte Lecture At SAU March 6
Aspen Institute Speaker Meg Jay To Share Research On 20-Somethings For Schutte Lecture At SAU March 6
  • 2/20/2025
Chattanooga State Earns Top Honor For Dedication To Student Success
Chattanooga State Earns Top Honor For Dedication To Student Success
  • 2/18/2025
Living Well
Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivero Joins COHealth Solutions As Chief Medical Officer
Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivero Joins COHealth Solutions As Chief Medical Officer
  • 2/20/2025
Erlanger Orthopaedic Residents Score In the 95th Percentile On AAOS Exam
Erlanger Orthopaedic Residents Score In the 95th Percentile On AAOS Exam
  • 2/20/2025
Cardiologist Leverages Latest Technology To Safely Remove Blood Clots
Cardiologist Leverages Latest Technology To Safely Remove Blood Clots
  • 2/19/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Buddy And Luther On The Radio
AUDIO: Buddy And Luther On The Radio
  • 2/20/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Presents Program Feb. 20
  • 2/7/2025
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waiting For A Chinook
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waiting For A Chinook
  • 2/19/2025
Chattanooga Outdoor Festival Returns April 5 To the Choo Choo With Expansion Into Station Street
  • 2/18/2025
Spring Is Here: Embracing The Great Outdoors This Season
  • 2/20/2025
Travel
Tennessee State Parks Have $1.9 Billion Impact On State Economy According To Analysis
  • 2/18/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Church
VIDEO: Chuck Wagon Gang And A Lifesaving Letter At Hullander Farm
  • 2/20/2025
Bob Tamasy: Nothing Cool About Being Lukewarm
Bob Tamasy: Nothing Cool About Being Lukewarm
  • 2/20/2025
Lee’s U-Church “An Evening Of Worship” To Take Place Sunday
Lee’s U-Church “An Evening Of Worship” To Take Place Sunday
  • 2/19/2025
Obituaries
Justin Blair
Justin Blair
  • 2/20/2025
Floyd Wayne Kelly
Floyd Wayne Kelly
  • 2/20/2025
Earlene “Leenie” Singleton
  • 2/20/2025
Government
HCSO Deputy Chief Of Law Enforcement Retires After 40 Years Of Service
HCSO Deputy Chief Of Law Enforcement Retires After 40 Years Of Service
  • 2/19/2025
Officers Called For Trash Can Dispute - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 2/20/2025
Driver Arrested With Suspended License - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/20/2025