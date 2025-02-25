Rope System Used To Bring Up Stranded Hiker At Signal Mountain

Rescue personnel used a ropes system to bring up a stranded hiker at Signal Mountain on Tuesday afternoon.The Signal Mountain Fire Department responded to 108 Signal Point Trail regarding a female hiker lost off the trail. Signal Mountain Fire Rope and Rescue team entered the trails headed towards Rainbow Lake. Within an hour, rescue crews found the female hiker off a rock shelf below the Cumberland Trail.Signal Mountain Fire Department requested a mutual aid response for additional rope and rescue teams to the scene.Waldens Ridge Emergency Service responded to the scene with manpower and equipment. Dallas Bay VFD rehab truck responded to the scene and Chattanooga Fire stood by at Signal Mountain Fire Department station 1 for any additional emergency calls.A rope system was established to pull the hiker back up on the trail and walked her out.Hamilton County EMS met her at the trailhead where she denied any medical treatment.Signal Mountain Fire Chief Larry Sloan said, “She did the right thing. She realized she was lost, sat down right where she was and called 911 for help.”