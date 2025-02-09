Man Wanted For Burglaries, Running From Police Is Captured At Soddy Lake

A man wanted for burglary and for leading law enforcement on several chases was arrested at Soddy Lake on Saturday.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., Shgeriff's Office deputies were notified that Soddy Daisy Police Department personnel were in a foot pursuit with a burglary suspect near Soddy Lake. Deputies responded to the area near Durham Street after receiving reports that the suspect had entered the lake in an attempt to evade capture.

Deputies located the suspect as he attempted to exit the lake in the muddy area near the shore and took him safely into custody.

The suspect, later identified as Arthur Wright, 49, was found to have been involved in multiple pursuits with law enforcement agencies throughout Tennessee, including a recent pursuit with HCSO personnel last Sunday.

He is currently wanted by several agencies and faces additional charges related to the Feb. 2 pursuit.