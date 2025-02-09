Latest Headlines

Man Wanted For Burglaries, Running From Police Is Captured At Soddy Lake

  • Sunday, February 9, 2025
Arthur Wright
Arthur Wright

A man wanted for burglary and for leading law enforcement on several chases was arrested at Soddy Lake on Saturday.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., Shgeriff's Office deputies were notified that Soddy Daisy Police Department personnel were in a foot pursuit with a burglary suspect near Soddy Lake. Deputies responded to the area near Durham Street after receiving reports that the suspect had entered the lake in an attempt to evade capture.

Deputies located the suspect as he attempted to exit the lake in the muddy area near the shore and took him safely into custody.

The suspect, later identified as Arthur Wright, 49, was found to have been involved in multiple pursuits with law enforcement agencies throughout Tennessee, including a recent pursuit with HCSO personnel last Sunday.

He is currently wanted by several agencies and faces additional charges related to the Feb. 2 pursuit.

Latest Headlines
Cleveland State Baseball Loses Final Game Of Series With Vincennes University
  • Sports
  • 2/9/2025
Cleveland State Softball Splits Doubeheader With Gadsden State
  • Sports
  • 2/9/2025
Chattanooga Softball Drops 5-4 Game To Stetson At Frank Griffin Classic
  • Sports
  • 2/9/2025
Columbia State Wins 88-57 Over Cleveland State
  • Sports
  • 2/9/2025
UTC Golf Travels To Texas For Bentwater Intercollegiate
  • Sports
  • 2/9/2025
Bradley Central Boys, Girls Win Hoops Contests At Cleveland
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/9/2025
Breaking News
Soddy Daisy Closer To Getting Started On New City Hall
Soddy Daisy Closer To Getting Started On New City Hall
  • 2/9/2025

The city of Soddy Daisy is another step closer to beginning construction on the new city hall building. The commission awarded the bid to S&ME for construction testing services for the new ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/9/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERSON, ... more

City Starting Multiple Paving Projects
  • 2/8/2025

The city of Chattanooga Department of Public Works announced the start of the 2025 Paving and Resurfacing Season. Weather permitting, city and contract crews will resurface the following locations ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/8/2025
More Than 1,400 Daily Real ID Appointments Added As May 7 Implementation Deadline Approaches
  • 2/7/2025
DA Wamp Backs Death Penalty For Those Convicted Of Rape Of A Child; Says More Cases Being Tried
  • 2/7/2025
Realtor, Former Teacher Jim Thompson Pushing For Another History Museum
Realtor, Former Teacher Jim Thompson Pushing For Another History Museum
  • 2/7/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/7/2025
Opinion
Councilman Ledford Was There For Us
  • 2/7/2025
Who's Really Looking Out For Us?
  • 2/7/2025
Quit Replaying The Helicopter/Plane Crash Video
  • 2/8/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update Feb. 7
  • 2/7/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Feb. 7
  • 2/7/2025
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Make It Brotherly Shove 31, Swifties 27 In Super Bowl 59
Mark Wiedmer: Make It Brotherly Shove 31, Swifties 27 In Super Bowl 59
  • 2/9/2025
Mountaineers Rally To Beat Mocs In SoCon Wrestling Battle
  • 2/9/2025
#4 Vols Cruise To 70-52 Victory at Oklahoma
#4 Vols Cruise To 70-52 Victory at Oklahoma
  • 2/9/2025
Streaking Mocs Grab Share Of SoCon Lead After Sweeping Furman
Streaking Mocs Grab Share Of SoCon Lead After Sweeping Furman
  • 2/8/2025
Tennessee Sails Past Oklahoma In 1st Meeting in 56 Years
  • 2/8/2025
Happenings
Advantage Funeral Home Receives Veterans Award
Advantage Funeral Home Receives Veterans Award
  • 2/7/2025
Profiles Of Valor: The Amazing Pattillo Brothers
Profiles Of Valor: The Amazing Pattillo Brothers
  • 2/7/2025
Jerry Summers: Thurgood Marshall And Maurice Weaver
Jerry Summers: Thurgood Marshall And Maurice Weaver
  • 2/7/2025
“First Kick” Ceremony Will Open New “Mini-Pitch” Soccer Field In Dalton
“First Kick” Ceremony Will Open New “Mini-Pitch” Soccer Field In Dalton
  • 2/7/2025
Former Goldman Sachs Lawyer Makes Splash On Tennessee's Art Scene
  • 2/7/2025
Entertainment
Annual Edmonia Simmons-Everett O'Neal Concert Honors 2 Chattanooga Musicians
Annual Edmonia Simmons-Everett O'Neal Concert Honors 2 Chattanooga Musicians
  • 2/9/2025
For The 2nd Year In A Row, Moon River Festival Takes A Break
  • 2/8/2025
Lee Theatre To Present “Castlewood”
Lee Theatre To Present “Castlewood”
  • 2/8/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
Lee’s Improv Team To Perform On Valentine’s Weekend
  • 2/8/2025
Opinion
Councilman Ledford Was There For Us
  • 2/7/2025
Who's Really Looking Out For Us?
  • 2/7/2025
Quit Replaying The Helicopter/Plane Crash Video
  • 2/8/2025
Dining
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
Perry Collins Wins Owl's Nest BBQ Supply Chili Championship
  • 2/5/2025
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
Business
2,000 Bikes And Still Rolling
  • 2/7/2025
Chambliss Announces Steve Barham As New President And Managing Shareholder
Chambliss Announces Steve Barham As New President And Managing Shareholder
  • 2/6/2025
Betsy Bird Elected President Of The Professional Photographers Of East Tennessee
Betsy Bird Elected President Of The Professional Photographers Of East Tennessee
  • 2/6/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Are You Covered? Understanding Fire Damage And Insurance
  • 2/6/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 30-Feb. 5
  • 2/6/2025
AGC East Tennessee Welcomes New Board Members, Recognizes Excellence At Annual Meeting
  • 2/5/2025
Student Scene
Steven Lewis Appointed New Principal Of Construction Career Center
Steven Lewis Appointed New Principal Of Construction Career Center
  • 2/7/2025
Lee University Partners With LMU-DCOM For Guaranteed Premed Interviews
  • 2/7/2025
Community Pitch Competition At Cleveland State
  • 2/6/2025
Living Well
CRHC Hosts Annual Point-In-Time Count For People Experiencing Homelessness
  • 2/7/2025
Erlanger To Host Nurse Hiring Event Feb. 22
  • 2/7/2025
CHI Memorial Honors Ed Tempel With DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
CHI Memorial Honors Ed Tempel With DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 2/5/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Presents Program Feb. 20
  • 2/7/2025
Hamilton County To Restore Historic Fireman’s Fountain
  • 2/5/2025
Outdoors
Dade County Awarded $500,000 Grant To Support Community Forest Project
  • 2/6/2025
UTIA Experts Recommend Biosecurity Efforts To Help Stop Spread Of Avian Influenza
  • 2/4/2025
Invasive Snails Can Harm Environment And Your Health
Invasive Snails Can Harm Environment And Your Health
  • 2/4/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Addressing Unhealthy Fixation With Self
Bob Tamasy: Addressing Unhealthy Fixation With Self
  • 2/6/2025
Second Missionary Baptist Church To Hold Black History Celebration
  • 2/5/2025
Bob Tamasy: Responding Properly To That Big Little Word, "If"
Bob Tamasy: Responding Properly To That Big Little Word, "If"
  • 2/3/2025
Obituaries
William Gary Tucker
William Gary Tucker
  • 2/9/2025
Randall Lee “Randy” Carpenter
Randall Lee “Randy” Carpenter
  • 2/9/2025
John Andrew Wanat
John Andrew Wanat
  • 2/9/2025
Government
Construction Prompts Lane Closures On I-75
  • 2/7/2025
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 2/7/2025
Woman's Tires Slashed - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 2/7/2025