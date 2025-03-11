Money-Strapped County Schools Facing Over 100 Staff Cuts

In its discussion Monday night, the finance committee of the Hamilton County School Board teed up more than 100 staffing cuts in central office and in-school personnel for the fiscal year 2026 budget.

The district’s revenues from property tax and sales tax are decreasing, but the price tag is going up on new contracts for custodial and grounds care, transportation and health care plans.

“We’ve really got to dig in and make some hard decisions,” said Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. Later he said, “We are committed to cutting 20 more positions from central office.”

He proposes a five percent cut in central operations staff, or about 20 positions, and a two percent cut in in-school positions, or about 88 positions, as outlined in the district’s staffing model. In fall 2025, enrollment county-wide will be down 729 students, warranting 33 fewer teachers.

Dr. Roberton said that almost all school positions will dissolve naturally, by matriculation or retirement.

A graph showed that property and sales tax revenues for fiscal year 2025 are estimated to be $7 million less than what was approved in the budget the year before. The fiscal year 2026 budget will take its cues from that new reality and propose more moderate revenue growth.

“The revenue is not keeping up with the cost of the increases,” said Chief Financial Officer Mary Ellen Heuton.

“This is a year where we may not be able to do as many things as we would like to do for the teachers and the kids,” said finance committee Chairman Ben Daugherty. “That’s just a reality of where we are.”

School board members Jodi Schaffer and Felice Hadden asked that base-model positions added in 2022 to target student well-being, mental health and behavior be funded with each school’s discretionary “strategic funding” instead.

“That’s what I’ve been asked to advocate for, and that’s what I’m going to do,” said Ms. Schaffer.

Currently, each school staffs a social worker, a counselor and a social, emotional and academic development (SEAD) coach.

“I just wish we weren’t mandating those positions when they’re not needed in every school, based on what I’ve heard,” said Ms. Hadden.

But Dr. Robertson said those positions are baked in to the Opportunity 2030 strategic plan staffing model because they offer needed support for students and make teachers’ working environment better.

“It is much more than just a finance conversation,” he said. “You have to have coherence. You have to have consistency.”

“We’re almost creating a Frankenstein of a staffing model and a strategic plan,” he said.

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Sonia Stewart said the three positions are made to work together. Their licensing is different and their functions are different, she said.

But Ms. Hadden pointed out that the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant that funded the positions is gone, and priorities have changed since the pandemic.

School Board member Jackie Thomas said she did not want the wishes of a few schools to take those base positions away from all schools.

Board member Jill Black said, “We think every kid in Hamilton County deserves access to these things.”

The administration was tasked to compile data that proves the value of these three positions.

Ms. Schaffer pointed out that athletic programs are also included in the Opportunity 2030 plan. She declared that she is in favor of flat stipends for athletic coaches, a move away from salary-percentage stipends inherited with the 1997 merger of county and city schools.

School board member Steve Slater advocated for the change at the February board meeting in an effort to attract and keep better athletic coaches. He also suggested scaling the number of assistant coaches with the size of the team to spread resources more efficiently.

“Besides my parents,” he said, “nobody left a bigger impression on me than my coaches. Not teachers, not administrators, not the guidance counselors.”

“It was my coaches who made me pretty much what I am right now,” Mr. Slater said.