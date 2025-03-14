Latest Headlines

The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game

  • Friday, March 14, 2025
  • Linda Moss Mines
1910 Chattanooga loved a challenge! Could baseball enthusiasts and the city leaders excite residents in Hamilton and the surrounding region and ‘turn out’ a crowd of more than 10,000 for the opening season game at Andrews Field against Memphis? Breaking the attendance record in the Southern League would cement the Chattanooga’s name in baseball circles, guaranteeing future schedules.

Supporting Andrews Field united the community and leadership teams emerged. The general committee consisted of J.
J. Horan, Sanborn Chamberlain, Henry Hood, Mel Wright, Alex Scott, Jr. and Henry Rose. The Retail Merchants assembled their own team; J. M. Shaw, Frank Mahoney and Albert Rogers pledged to call on every retail business, encouraging owners and managers to close at 3:00 pm on April 18, 1910 so Chattanooga could swarm the baseball field. The Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce endorsed the plan and chose W. E. Brock, Frank Reynold and Emil Wassman to speak to church, civic and community groups. They called upon Mayor T. C. Thompson to “make a speech” and joined with the other committees to orchestrate all sorts of “big doings” at the ball park. Brock then announced that a band had been secured and a “big parade from downtown” would preceded the game. Six hundred Elks would join and parade and attend the game, sitting in a special section. Their challenge to other “secret groups” to join the parade was met with enthusiasm.

The organizers began an outreach to neighboring communities; Trenton, Rossville, Ringgold and Lafayette, Georgia were among the first towns visited. Then the sweep broadened. From Cleveland to Dayton - - James County to Marion and Franklin Counties and beyond, organizers used the rail system to spread the word.

The Chattanooga Daily Times challenge read “If Chattanooga can have 10,000 people at that game the city can boast of the largest crowd that ever attended a Southern league game. Can we do it? Easy. GET BUSY.”

On week later, April 19,1910, the Chattanooga News headline read “Largest Crowd Ever at Game in This City on Hand to Root for Victory.” The first sentence of the featured article read, “Hemmed in by a crowd which encircled the spacious stands and bleachers at Andrews Field, the Chattanooga Lookouts defeated Memphis yesterday afternoon by the score of 6 to 2.” A newspaper reader could almost hear the throngs of cheering fans. The game had begun with Mayor Thompson making a speech to the Chattanooga players before he threw across, or, as the reporter noted “attempted to throw across” the first pitch of the season.

The day was cloudy, threatening and “bitterly cold,” but the fans had filled the stands long before the 3pm start. While the paid attendance did not break the 10,000 fans record, the ‘unpaid’ observers “overflowed onto the field and the game had to be stopped as game rules were established.” Reporters estimated that the total attendance was between 10,000 and 11,000 “witnessing the new field’s first game.” Several news articles included photos of fans “stationed at knot holes, on telephone and telegraph poles, box cars and on the hills surrounding the park.” As much as Chattanooga desired to break the Southern League attendance records, some fans applauded the creative ways in which, especially younger fans without the admission price, managed to view the game.

Chattanooga managed to pull off an upset of its own in addition to winning the game. Spectators were surprised when paperboys from the Chattanooga News’ hit the stands during the fifth inning, distributing free copies of the “First Sporting Extra.” The special edition included a story about the parade, the text of Mayor Thompson’s speech and a detailed description of the first three innings of play. Then the Chattanooga News topped its earlier performance by printing and distributing a “Second Sports Extra” within minutes of the final play. This edition contained a “full and complete account of the Chattanooga-Memphis game” along with the scores, runs, etc. of all the other games played that day - - Southern, National, America and South Atlantic Leagues. Fans vowed to keep the newspaper as a ‘treasured memento’ of the Lookouts’ first game at Andrews Field. The Associated Press has assisted The Chattanooga News by running a special leased telephone line from its press box at Andrews Field to The News office, allowing the typesetters to work in almost real time conditions.

Opening day proved to be a success and, while the extreme cold weather might have impacted the pitcher’s control of the ball, the Lookouts’ infield was fast, the outfield strong and the pitching “was still a revelation” to fans and the Memphis players.”

Andrews Field and the Chattanooga Lookouts were poised for a great 1910 season.
Latest Headlines
Police Urge Drivers To Remain Sober On St. Patrick's Day
  • Government
  • 3/14/2025
County Schools Working With Chattanooga Prep To Support Seniors, Strengthen School
  • Breaking News
  • 3/14/2025
Fire Department Honors Retiring Deputy Chief Mike Russell
Fire Department Honors Retiring Deputy Chief Mike Russell
  • Government
  • 3/14/2025
Collegedale Police And TBI Conduct Human Trafficking Operation Resulting In 2 Arrests
Collegedale Police And TBI Conduct Human Trafficking Operation Resulting In 2 Arrests
  • Breaking News
  • 3/14/2025
Schools Saving $1.6 Million From New Exceptional Education Approach; Cutting Back Some Testing
  • Breaking News
  • 3/14/2025
Chattanooga Doctor Must Pay $700,000 In Medicare False Claims Case
  • Breaking News
  • 3/14/2025
Breaking News
Collegedale Police And TBI Conduct Human Trafficking Operation Resulting In 2 Arrests
Collegedale Police And TBI Conduct Human Trafficking Operation Resulting In 2 Arrests
  • 3/14/2025

The Collegedale Police Department, in collaboration with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation ... more

Schools Saving $1.6 Million From New Exceptional Education Approach; Cutting Back Some Testing
  • 3/14/2025

Hamilton County School Board member Ben Daugherty withdrew two separate motions Thursday night intended to protect the exceptional education budget line item and dial back benchmark or standardized ... more

Chattanooga Doctor Must Pay $700,000 In Medicare False Claims Case
  • 3/14/2025

Dr. Robert Burkich of Chattanooga and Preventive Medicine Anti-Aging & Chelation, Inc., his practice in Ringgold, have settled claims under the False Claims Act to resolve allegations that ... more

Breaking News
Lookout Mountain, Ga. Swears In New Police Chief
Lookout Mountain, Ga. Swears In New Police Chief
  • 3/14/2025
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
  • 3/14/2025
Woman Who Shot 2 People She Didn't Know Enters Guilty Pleas
Woman Who Shot 2 People She Didn't Know Enters Guilty Pleas
  • 3/14/2025
Man Who Killed Man Who Slapped His Sister Gets 15 Years For 2nd-Degree Murder
Man Who Killed Man Who Slapped His Sister Gets 15 Years For 2nd-Degree Murder
  • 3/14/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/14/2025
Opinion
Chattanooga Prep Deserves A 2nd Chance
  • 3/13/2025
Systemic Failure At Chattanooga Prep
  • 3/13/2025
Thank You District 6, Runoff Election Is April 8
  • 3/14/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For March 14
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For March 14
  • 3/14/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update March 14
  • 3/14/2025
Sports
Tennessee Set To Play Texas Friday Afternoon
  • 3/14/2025
Tennessee Vols Open SEC Play Against Florida Gators
  • 3/14/2025
Dan Fleser: Ziegler, Mashack Have Similar Goal
Dan Fleser: Ziegler, Mashack Have Similar Goal
  • 3/13/2025
Jason Laatsch Goes From Lee Assistant To Head Coach Of Bryan Men's Basketball
Jason Laatsch Goes From Lee Assistant To Head Coach Of Bryan Men's Basketball
  • 3/13/2025
Mocs Moving Past SoCon Disappointment In Preparing For NIT Berth
Mocs Moving Past SoCon Disappointment In Preparing For NIT Berth
  • 3/13/2025
Happenings
Stars At The Jewish Cultural Center
Stars At The Jewish Cultural Center
  • 3/13/2025
Profiles of Valor: 1LT Alexander Nininger — First WWII Medal Of Honor
Profiles of Valor: 1LT Alexander Nininger — First WWII Medal Of Honor
  • 3/14/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - The Missing Argument
Jerry Summers: Scopes - The Missing Argument
  • 3/13/2025
Springtime Movie Night At McDonald Farm Showing "Over The Hedge" March 21
Springtime Movie Night At McDonald Farm Showing "Over The Hedge" March 21
  • 3/14/2025
Israeli Cultural Emissaries At The Jewish Cultural Center March 23
  • 3/14/2025
Entertainment
Tiffany Hadish's "Funny And Fearless" Tour Comes To Chattanooga
Tiffany Hadish's "Funny And Fearless" Tour Comes To Chattanooga
  • 3/13/2025
String Theory Season To Conclude With Jung, Kataoka And Rosenbaum
String Theory Season To Conclude With Jung, Kataoka And Rosenbaum
  • 3/13/2025
John Shearer: ‘Six Triple Eight’ Actress Shanice Shantay Williams Enjoying Living In Chattanooga
John Shearer: ‘Six Triple Eight’ Actress Shanice Shantay Williams Enjoying Living In Chattanooga
  • 3/12/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 3/24/2025
Chattanooga Film Festival Returns June 20-28
  • 3/14/2025
Opinion
Chattanooga Prep Deserves A 2nd Chance
  • 3/13/2025
Systemic Failure At Chattanooga Prep
  • 3/13/2025
Thank You District 6, Runoff Election Is April 8
  • 3/14/2025
Dining
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
  • 3/13/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Wilmore Snack Sales
  • 3/13/2025
The Woodshop In St. Elmo Adding Pick-Up Food
  • 3/6/2025
Business
82 Tennessee Counties Start 2025 With Unemployment Rates Below 5%
  • 3/13/2025
Tennessee Chamber To Host Manufacturing Forum On Strengthening State’s Economy
Tennessee Chamber To Host Manufacturing Forum On Strengthening State’s Economy
  • 3/14/2025
Fitz Fish Ponds Opens Store On Bliss Avenue
  • 3/14/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: March Market Report
  • 3/13/2025
Real Estate Transfers For March 6-12
  • 3/13/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 3/13/2025
Student Scene
3 Teachers Of The Year Honored
3 Teachers Of The Year Honored
  • 3/14/2025
SAU Hosts Personalized Topping Out For New Ruth McKee School Of Business
SAU Hosts Personalized Topping Out For New Ruth McKee School Of Business
  • 3/13/2025
Archaeologist Scott Stripling To Speak For Hasel Lectureship At SAU
Archaeologist Scott Stripling To Speak For Hasel Lectureship At SAU
  • 3/13/2025
Living Well
Emergency Need For O-Negative Blood Donors
Emergency Need For O-Negative Blood Donors
  • 3/13/2025
CADAS To Break Ground On Sober Living Apartments
CADAS To Break Ground On Sober Living Apartments
  • 3/13/2025
Hamilton County Unveils State’s First Overdose Prevention Team, Announces Renewal Project To Combat Opioid Crisis
Hamilton County Unveils State’s First Overdose Prevention Team, Announces Renewal Project To Combat Opioid Crisis
  • 3/12/2025
Memories
SDMHA Regional History Fair Is March 15
SDMHA Regional History Fair Is March 15
  • 3/12/2025
Hiram Beene Moore, MD Tennessee Historical Marker Dedication Is March 16
  • 3/11/2025
New State Historical Marker Unveiling Set For Chickamauga Mound Off Amnicola Highway March 8
New State Historical Marker Unveiling Set For Chickamauga Mound Off Amnicola Highway March 8
  • 3/6/2025
Outdoors
TVA Campgrounds, Dam Visitor Centers Opening For 2025 Season
  • 3/14/2025
Tennessee Celebrates Dedication Of 16th State Forest
  • 3/14/2025
Native Plant Nursery Opening Rescheduled
  • 3/14/2025
Travel
Hamilton County Announces Grand Opening Of Dog Paddle Park At Chester Frost Park
  • 3/10/2025
21st Annual Trails And Trilliums Festival Celebrates Nature And Discovery In Tennessee
  • 3/4/2025
AAA's 4-Diamond Designation Awarded To Cloudland At McLemore Resort
  • 3/3/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What's Wrong With "Do As I Say, Not As I Do"?
Bob Tamasy: What's Wrong With "Do As I Say, Not As I Do"?
  • 3/14/2025
Jack Clark – Making The Piano Talk
Jack Clark – Making The Piano Talk
  • 3/13/2025
Second Missionary Baptist Announces 80th Annual Men's Day March 23
Second Missionary Baptist Announces 80th Annual Men's Day March 23
  • 3/13/2025
Obituaries
Quentin Woomer
Quentin Woomer
  • 3/14/2025
Mark “Porkchop" Holder
Mark “Porkchop" Holder
  • 3/14/2025
John L. Lewis, Sr.
John L. Lewis, Sr.
  • 3/14/2025
Government
Elections Board Changes Its Monthly Meeting Location
  • 3/14/2025
Elderly Resident Scammed Out Of $200,000 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/14/2025
Woman Finds Unknown Man In Her Adult Daughter's Bedroom - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 3/14/2025