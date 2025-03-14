New Lookouts Stadium Taking Shape; On Schedule And On Budget

Old bricks from the site are bundled for future use at the tract Much of the concrete dug up at the site has been crushed and reused. Other chunks will be moved off site. Some of the old buildings at the foundry site were built in 1936, while others date to the early 1880s Building on the left will be directly behind homeplate and will be used for Lookouts offices on the first floor and rental space for games and special events on the second floor Many of the large old industrial buildings at the site will be put to new uses Future offices for the Chattanooga Lookouts Ballfield is taking shape Area near the freeway will be the clubhouses for the Lookouts and the visiting team. Seats for fans will be on top. Pile of dirt on the left is site of future home plate Rear of the Power House Lookouts President Rich Mozingo discusses stadium progress Walls are up for future Lookouts stadium Dugouts and walls are being readied for new Lookouts ball field New Lookouts stadium is taking shape All fans will enter through the Power House Old buildings will be worked into stadium complex Previous Next

The new stadium for the Chattanooga Lookouts is taking shape and is on schedule and on budget, Lookouts President Rich Mozingo said Friday.

Leading a tour at the U.S. Foundry site on the Southside, he said, "We're going to be playing baseball in a world class stadium."

Mr. Mozingo pointed out that the dugouts shell is in place as well as the entire outfield wall. It's 325 to right and left and 400 to center.

He noted that most of the former foundry buildings have been saved. All fans will enter through the former Power House building. A spacious brick building just behind home plate will feature Lookouts offices on the first floor and a 14,000-square-foot second floor available for rent for baseball games and other special events.

A couple of the buildings to the rear of home plate were built in 1936. Mr. Mozingo pointed out another foundry landmark that dates to 1882 and is also being repurposed.

Mr. Mozingo said, "We want to give a nod to people who were here for years and years and never lose track of what they meant to this region."

He said other ball parks may feature nearby older buildings, "but I don't know of another ballpark in the country that actually puts you in those buildings."

The longtime Lookouts official pointed out the location of the clubhouses for the Lookouts and visiting team - to the left of third base closer to the U.S. 24 freeway. Stands for spectators will be atop the clubhouses.

The field, under MLB dictate, will be grass, not artificial turf.

Mr. Mozingo said there will be three different locations for parking.

He said a Ring Road will branch off E. 26th Street and circle the ball park.

Mr. Mozingo said over 100,000 yards of dirt have been moved on the site, with 70,000 yards moved off site and 30,000 yards backfilled by Brown Bros., Inc.

He said 10,500 yards of concrete will be at the site with 3,000 yards poured to date by Ely Concrete Construction.

Smith Steel and Supply is installing 1,000 tons of structural steel at the stadium.

The first baseball game in the new stadium will be in April 2026.