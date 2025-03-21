County Ending FUSE Program Aimed At Keeping Frequent Customers Out Of The Jail; Focusing On Drug Effort

The county is ending the FUSE program that was meant to provide help to individuals who were continually re-arrested and taken to the jail.
County officials said the focus will be on a new program aimed at helping those with drug problems.
County officials said, "We are in the process of closing out the FUSE program as the two federal grants that funded the program expire. The FUSE program served more than 30 individuals last year. As FUSE closes out, Resources for Human Development (RHD) has chosen to remain in the community and are working to ensure behavioral health services to vulnerable residents and frequent users of our hospitals, jails, and mental health facilities.
"The county has received $1.5 million in other federal funding to help establish the medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program at the jail. We are aggressively tackling the opioid crisis by deploying outreach teams through our Overdose Prevention Team and proposing millions in opioid abatement funds for local recovery organizations through the Renewal Project - which was unanimously approved by County Commission this week - renewing hope for families and revitalizing communities."