County Ending FUSE Program Aimed At Keeping Frequent Customers Out Of The Jail; Focusing On Drug Effort

The county is ending the FUSE program that was meant to provide help to individuals who were continually re-arrested and taken to the jail.

County officials said the focus will be on a new program aimed at helping those with drug problems.

County officials said, "We are in the process of closing out the FUSE program as the two federal grants that funded the program expire. The FUSE program served more than 30 individuals last year. As FUSE closes out, Resources for Human Development (RHD) has chosen to remain in the community and are working to ensure behavioral health services to vulnerable residents and frequent users of our hospitals, jails, and mental health facilities.