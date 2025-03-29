Home Being Built In Sale Creek Damaged By Fire Friday Night

A new home in its final stages of construction succumbed to heavy fire damage in Sale Creek Friday night.



A 911 call was made at 10 p.m. reporting a residential fire at 2080 Boat Hook Lane. Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting smoke coming out of the new two-story home. Firefighters worked quickly to establish water supply and entered the home to find fire in the kitchen area.



Sale Creek VFD officials reported the fire caused heavy damage to the interior of the home.



The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.



