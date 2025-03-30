Student Arrested After Bringing Handgun To Lake Forest Middle School

A student has been charged after bringing a handgun to Lake Forest Middle School.

Officials said, "The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that a student brought a handgun to Lake Forest Middle School on Thursday, March 27. An immediate investigation was conducted, the student has been identified, and charges have been filed. Due to the student’s age, their identity will not be released."There are no ongoing threats to the school or students.Sheriff Steve Lawson and Bradley County Schools Director Dr. Linda Cash emphasize that the safety and security of our schools and students remain the highest priority."We urge parents to have open conversations with their children about the importance of reporting any safety concerns immediately to a School Resource Officer (SRO), teacher, or administrator. Maintaining a safe learning environment requires collaboration between students, parents, schools, and law enforcement."